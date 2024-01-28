Captured: Women’s basketball falls to Lady Lions in second rematch of season series

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) fell to the Penn State Lady Lions (15-5, 6–3 Big Ten) on Thursday, marking the team’s fourth straight loss in the season series. The Wildcats played a strong defensive game after falling behind at the end of the first quarter, forcing 16 Penn State turnovers.

