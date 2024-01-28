Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Women’s basketball falls to Lady Lions in second rematch of season series
January 28, 2024
Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor MLK’s legacy as Black History Month approaches
January 28, 2024
Shake Smart meal exchanges draw long lines, wait times
January 28, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1148 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi PrakashJanuary 26, 2024
2
1023 Views
City Council approves $2.6 million purchase of south Evanston’s Little Beans Cafe
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 23, 2024
3
944 Views
Students repaint The Rock for Palestinian liberation after original message was painted over
Joyce Li, Assistant Campus Editor • January 25, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Captured: Women’s basketball falls to Lady Lions in second rematch of season series

Junior+guard+Melannie+Daley%2C+wearing+a+white+jersey%2C+jumps+as+she+shoots+the+ball.
Aria Wozniak/The Daily Northwestern
Aria Wozniak, Senior Staffer
January 28, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) fell to the Penn State Lady Lions (15-5, 63 Big Ten) on Thursday, marking the team’s fourth straight loss in the season series. The Wildcats played a strong defensive game after falling behind at the end of the first quarter, forcing 16 Penn State turnovers.

Junior forward Caileigh Walsh in a white jersey holds the ball and moves around Penn State’s Ali Brigham, a defensive player in a blue jersey.

Sophomore guard Caroline Lau jumps and shoots from the 3-point line.

 

 

 

 

Junior guard Hailey Weaver jumps and throws the ball as a player in a blue jersey moves to defend the ball.

A Northwestern and Penn State player reach to gain control of the jump ball at the beginning of the game.

Freshman guard Casey Harter in a white jersey dribbles down the court.

Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams dribbles down the court.

Players wearing white jerseys huddle together during a timeout.

Caileigh Walsh and another Northwestern player reach to block a player in a blue jersey jumping to shoot.

Caileigh Walsh with a hand on the ball as Ali Brigham and Penn State’s Alli Campbell reach for control.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories:

—  Women’s Basketball: Northwestern finds production from unlikely players in loss to Penn State

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Penn State, extends losing streak to three

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @ari_wozz

 
More to Discover
More in Captured
Matthew Nicholson, wearing a white uniform, dunks a basketball in a hoop.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern edges out Illinois 96-91
Two NU Women’s Tennis players mid-match.
Captured: Northwestern dominates Butler Women’s Tennis in Saturday match
Captured: Northwestern women’s tennis sweeps Eastern Michigan in Saturday doubleheader
Captured: Northwestern women’s tennis sweeps Eastern Michigan in Saturday doubleheader
Northwestern tennis doubles partners Gleb Blekher and Felix Nordby talk to each other while holding tennis balls and rackets.
Captured: Men’s Tennis: Northwestern loses first home game to Louisville 4-3
Captured: Wisconsin beats Northwestern swimming and diving, men’s 160 to 139 and women’s 193 to 106
Captured: Wisconsin beats Northwestern swimming and diving, men’s 160 to 139 and women’s 193 to 106
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69
More in Latest Stories
Attendees lit candles and sang gospel music to honor King during the candlelight vigil.
Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor MLK’s legacy as Black History Month approaches
Students said that the best time to avoid waits at Shake Smart was to go either right at 8 a.m., or close to 4 p.m.
Shake Smart meal exchanges draw long lines, wait times
SOLR members said learning about the history of labor movements at NU helps preserve generational knowledge.
SOLR teach-in emphasizes learning from, building relationships with campus workers
A close-up of Weinberg freshman Jaclyn Boxer’s outfit.
Freshmen won’t let frigid winter temperatures hinder their style
Block Museum Student Associates learn about “Actions for the Earth: Art, Care & Ecology,” one of the Block’s Winter Quarter exhibitions that runs between Jan. 26 and July 7.
The Block Museum encourages innovation and contemplation in new Winter Quarter exhibitions
On Medill sophomore Bazil Frueh’s desk, the Starfish Sonny Angel from the Marine series stands next to books, tucked away behind a plant.
Students fawn over Sonny Angel dolls as collectorship expands among Gen Z
More in Photo
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 93-52
Basketball player Caroline Lau, who is wearing a white uniform, waits to pass the ball while a referee blows a whistle and points.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls short in first home game of 2024
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
A player in a white jersey holds a basketball and attempts to dodge a player in a black and red jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Northern Illinois 89-67
A person wearing a Santa outfit waves from a flatbed railcar.
Gallery: CTA Holiday Train carries Santa, elves to every 'L' station
Strings of lights in a city plaza at night.
Gallery: Evanston shops welcome the holiday season with festive storefront displays
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in