Captured: Northwestern baseball secures first Big Ten win of season against Maryland in Friday’s contest

Northwestern (12-20, 2-7 Big Ten) snapped a ten-game losing streak in its first game of a home series against Maryland (23-14, 5-7 Big Ten). The 6-5 victory was secured in the 10th inning after a Tony Livermore walk-off. Next up for the Wildcats is another Big Ten series against Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Email: [email protected]

X: @emilyfosker

Related Stories:

— Northwestern baseball loses to UIC 18-5

— Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern loses nine straight games

— Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska Captured