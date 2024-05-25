Subscribe
Captured: No. 1 Northwestern punches ticket to national title game

Graduate+student+midfielder+Lindsey+Frank+celebrates+after+scoring+a+goal+Friday+against+Florida.+Frank+had+a+hat+trick+as+Northwestern+advanced+to+the+national+championship.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank celebrates after scoring a goal Friday against Florida. Frank had a hat trick as Northwestern advanced to the national championship.
Henry Frieman, Assistant Sports Editor
May 25, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

CARY, N.C. — No. 1 Northwestern defeated Florida in Friday’s first Final Four game, setting up a repeat of last season’s national championship against No. 2 Boston College. Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor scored a team-high five goals, while junior midfielder Samantha Smith tallied eight draw controls. 

The Wildcats (18-2, 5-1 Big Ten) would become the first team to win consecutive national titles with a Championship Sunday victory.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @HenryFrieman

