Captured: No. 1 Northwestern punches ticket to national title game

CARY, N.C. — No. 1 Northwestern defeated Florida in Friday’s first Final Four game, setting up a repeat of last season’s national championship against No. 2 Boston College. Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor scored a team-high five goals, while junior midfielder Samantha Smith tallied eight draw controls.

The Wildcats (18-2, 5-1 Big Ten) would become the first team to win consecutive national titles with a Championship Sunday victory.

