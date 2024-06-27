Subscribe
Students pursue passions and policies in summer research
June 27, 2024
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
June 27, 2024
CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir discusses his new book 'Life as We Know It (Can Be)'
June 26, 2024
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
Emily Kim, Digital Managing Editor • June 24, 2024
NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor • June 19, 2024
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor • June 25, 2024
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Green+field+with+purple+and+white+paint+with+white+roof+above
Daily file photo by Ben Pope
In response to the report’s findings, Northwestern announced the establishment of four new workgroups that have already begun meeting over the summer.
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor
June 27, 2024

Northwestern released the full report by law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP detailing the results of the firm’s independent review of the University’s reporting and accountability procedures to identify and address misconduct within its athletics department, according to a news release Thursday morning.

The nearly 11-month review, led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, examined reporting procedures, training materials and student-athlete feedback within the athletics department and conducted over 120 interviews with NU community members. 

The report notably put forth several recommendations for the University to better identify threats to student-athlete well-being. Some key recommendations include enhancing communication between the athletics department and faculty, establishing and publicizing a clear mandate for the committee on athletics and recreation (CAR) and promoting improved responsiveness and accountability for reports made within the athletics department. 

In response to the report’s findings, Northwestern announced the establishment of four new workgroups that have already begun meeting over the summer. The four new groups include a reporting systems workgroup, anti-hazing workgroup, CAR workgroup and faculty and athletics engagement workgroup.

Despite identifying a number of areas for improvement, the review’s findings were “largely positive” and “observed a commitment by the University and Athletics Department to the well- being of their student-athletes.”

“I am proud that Attorney General Lynch and her team found a robust culture within Athletics that is exemplary of the values we seek to uphold at Northwestern,” University President Michael Schill wrote in the release. “Their diligent examination of the Athletics culture is an instrumental part of our path towards continuous improvement, and we are committed to implementing their recommendations.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @lucaskim_15

