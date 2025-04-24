Subscribe
Trump signs executive order targeting universities’ accreditation process

Daily file photo by Nick Francis
Northwestern is undergoing the accreditation process again this spring.
Lexi Newsom, Assistant Campus Editor
April 24, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to change the collegiate accreditation process, which could affect which students qualify for federal aid — such as student loans and Pell Grants.

The order prevents accreditation criteria from including requirements for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, since the Trump administration views these practices as “unlawful discrimination.” It also establishes a new website to streamline the accreditation process for universities with “high-quality, high-value” educational programs and makes it easier for the federal government to approve accrediting agencies.

Northwestern is up for reaccreditation this spring, and The Daily reported in March that a representative from the Higher Learning Commission is scheduled to visit NU April 28-29.

In a news release, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said the order pushes accreditors to focus more on graduation rates and students’ performance post-graduation, and less on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Accreditors evaluate whether colleges follow a set of standards designed to ensure the quality of higher education. Students attending accredited universities are eligible to receive federal student aid.

This executive order is one of seven Trump signed Wednesday, all of which targeted education. They range from developing artificial intelligence resources for K-12 education to encouraging a rise in trade jobs to prepare for reindustrialization.

The action follows Harvard University’s refusal to comply with a list of demands after the Trump Administration froze $2.2 billion in federal funding. Over 200 academic leaders, including University President Michael Schill, signed a letter condemning government “overreach” in higher education earlier this week.

Email: [email protected]

Blusky: @aknewsom.bsky.social

