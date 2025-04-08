Federal government freezes $790 million in funding for Northwestern

The Trump administration has frozen $790 million in federal funding for Northwestern, The New York Times first reported Tuesday.

The freeze comes amid recent attacks on some of the nation’s elite universities by the Trump administration, with more than $3.3 billion in federal funding having been paused or completely canceled thus far.

In an email to the NU community around two hours after the news broke, University President Michael Schill said the federal government has not notified the University of the cuts. Instead, NU was “notified by members of the media.”

Schill wrote in the email that the administration will provide further information to those affected by the cuts and the NU community “as the implications of these actions become clearer.”

The administration also froze more than $1 billion in funding for Cornell University Tuesday.

NU and Cornell now join Brown University, Columbia University, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University, which have all been affected by the funding cuts over the past several weeks.

Many of these universities are also undergoing federal civil rights investigations. NU is currently being investigated by the Education Department and Department of Justice and is one of 10 universities that the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism will be visiting.

The pause primarily targets grants and contracts from the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education and Health and Human Services, according to officials that The Times spoke to.

Some lawmakers immediately decried the move.

In a statement to The Daily, Mayor Daniel Biss called the Trump administration cuts “reprehensible.”

“Cutting lifesaving research and innovation is part and parcel of Trump’s drive to dismantle what’s best of America,” Biss said in the statement. “The City of Evanston will continue to stand strong for our values in the face of yet another authoritarian overreach.”

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) said on X that “Trump’s reported decision to freeze funding at Northwestern University will put life-saving cures and critical research at risk.” She added that “this freeze won’t protect the Jewish students Trump claims to defend, it will instead undermine their academic endeavors.”

A University spokesperson told The Daily that the University’s “innovative and lifesaving research” is now at risk.

“The University has fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress,” the spokesperson said.

Hannah Webster contributed reporting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

