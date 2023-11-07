Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel

Protesters gathered outside of Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Ill.) home in Evanston Tuesday evening, calling for the congresswoman to publicly support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the end of U.S. aid to Israel.

U.S. Palestinian Community Network-Chicago organized the protest in front of Schakowsky’s home on Ridge Avenue, according to a news release.

The group is also calling on Schakowsky to drop charges against seven protesters arrested by Skokie police after USPCN-Chicago hosted a sit-in at Schakowsky’s office on Oct. 19.

USPCN-Chicago is demanding Schakowsky sign HR 786, a bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) in mid-October that calls for an “immediate deescalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine.”

“As constituents, we are calling on her to do the right thing: stop arming Israel and sign HR 786,” Jonah ben Avraham, one of the protestors, said in the release.

Over the past several weeks, the Israeli military has launched continuous bombardment, blockade and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas — a militant group the U.S. government labels a terrorist organization — launched a surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7.

Over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since, and over 1,400 Israelis were killed in the initial attack on Israel, according to Palestinian and Israeli authorities.

In a Thursday statement, Schakowsky said she respects the rights of the protesters. She added that she supports “an immediate cessation of hostilities” in Gaza, humanitarian aid for Gaza and the “safe and swift return” of hostages taken by Hamas.

“As a Jewish American, this is extremely personal for me,” Schakowsky said in the statement. “I have always supported the existence of a Jewish and democratic state of Israel and believe Israel has a right to defend itself and its citizens, but at the same time, I have always adamantly supported justice for Palestinians, an end to the occupation, and a two-state solution guaranteeing the rights of all.”

The Evanston Police Department shut down traffic on Ridge Avenue between Greenleaf and Dempster Streets, according to a 4:38 p.m. tweet from the department. At 7:32 p.m., the department tweeted that the protest was dispersed without any arrests.

