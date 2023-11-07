Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Northwestern turns over the game to Iowa at Wildcats Classic
November 7, 2023
Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel
November 7, 2023
Theo Ubique ensemble makes the most of Sondheim’s imperfect ‘Assassins’
November 7, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1066 Views
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
Jerry Wu, Reporter • November 6, 2023
2
808 Views
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
Joss Broward, Reporter • November 2, 2023
3
782 Views
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 3, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel

Protesters+gathered+outside+of+Rep.+Jan+Schakowsky%E2%80%99s+%28D-Ill.%29+Evanston+home+Tuesday+to+call+for+her+support+of+a+ceasefire+in+the+Israel-Hamas+war.
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
Protesters gathered outside of Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Ill.) Evanston home Tuesday to call for her support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor
November 7, 2023

Protesters gathered outside of Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Ill.) home in Evanston Tuesday evening, calling for the congresswoman to publicly support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the end of U.S. aid to Israel.

U.S. Palestinian Community Network-Chicago organized the protest in front of Schakowsky’s home on Ridge Avenue, according to a news release.

The group is also calling on Schakowsky to drop charges against seven protesters arrested by Skokie police after USPCN-Chicago hosted a sit-in at Schakowsky’s office on Oct. 19.

USPCN-Chicago is demanding Schakowsky sign HR 786, a bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) in mid-October that calls for an “immediate deescalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine.”

“As constituents, we are calling on her to do the right thing: stop arming Israel and sign HR 786,” Jonah ben Avraham, one of the protestors, said in the release.

Over the past several weeks, the Israeli military has launched continuous bombardment, blockade and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas — a militant group the U.S. government labels a terrorist organization — launched a surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7.

Over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since, and over 1,400 Israelis were killed in the initial attack on Israel, according to Palestinian and Israeli authorities.

In a Thursday statement, Schakowsky said she respects the rights of the protesters. She added that she supports “an immediate cessation of hostilities” in Gaza, humanitarian aid for Gaza and the “safe and swift return” of hostages taken by Hamas.

“As a Jewish American, this is extremely personal for me,” Schakowsky said in the statement. “I have always supported the existence of a Jewish and democratic state of Israel and believe Israel has a right to defend itself and its citizens, but at the same time, I have always adamantly supported justice for Palestinians, an end to the occupation, and a two-state solution guaranteeing the rights of all.” 

The Evanston Police Department shut down traffic on Ridge Avenue between Greenleaf and Dempster Streets, according to a 4:38 p.m. tweet from the department. At 7:32 p.m., the department tweeted that the protest was dispersed without any arrests.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @saullpink

Related Stories:

Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israeli military at Saturday rally

Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration

NU Students for Justice in Palestine leads walkout, calls for University divestment and support for Palestinians
More to Discover
More in City
Yohanna Endashaw, a junior at Niles West High School, performs at the annual Poetry Out Loud competition.
‘A reflection of my life story’: Local teen poet inspires with performances, new novel
Diana Hamann, who owns the Wine Goddess on Main Street, says her store saw its first monthly loss in about three years.
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Monday’s Truth in Taxation Hearing brought residents to the council chamber to voice concerns about property tax increases in the proposed 2024 budget.
Residents voice concerns on property tax hikes at City Council ‘Truth in Taxation’ Hearing
The LEAP report calls for the city to hire six teams of two community responders each, prioritizing diversity, community ties and de-escalation skills in applicants.
LEAP study recommends Evanston establish community responder program
Northwestern announced a $100 million community benefits agreement ahead of City Council’s Oct. 30 meeting on the Ryan Field rebuild.
The Daily Explains: NU proposed a community benefits agreement for the Rebuild Ryan Field project. What’s in it?
Each red balloon at Sunday’s demonstration symbolized one of the over 230 people taken hostage by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration
More in Latest Stories
Directed by Daryl D. Brooks, “Assassins” runs at Theo Ubique Theatre through Dec. 17.
Theo Ubique ensemble makes the most of Sondheim’s imperfect ‘Assassins’
A person plays guitar and sings into a mic against a lit background
Slaughter Beach, Dog had Thalia Hall 'Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling'
Community members receive information about theft prevention in Norris Tuesday.
University Police hold bike and scooter theft prevention session
Viewings of cardboard sculptures making different gestures and performing various actions
Art theory and practice students show off art in Kresge Hall showcase
Pianist Yulianna Avdeeva performed a stunning sold-out recital of Chopin and Rachmaninoff last Friday at Northwestern’s Galvin Recital Hall as part of the Skyline Piano Artist Series.
A feast of pianistic fantasy: Yulianna Avdeeva enchants with Chopin and Rachmaninoff
Dearborn Observatory houses the Department of Physics and Astronomy.
Wen-fai Fong to receive the 2024 Lancelot M. Berkeley–New York Community Trust Prize
More in Politics
At its core, members wanted the dashboard to be an accessible and easy-to-navigate site that would serve as a common reference point for information about CARP.
CARP Implementation Task Force discusses new community dashboard to track climate action data
The Evanston Urban Farm proposal aims to establish a one-acre farm in Evanston.
Participatory Budgeting winner Evanston Urban Farm hopes to combat food insecurity in Evanston
Residents held opposing signs in the Evanston City Council chambers as the body discussed Northwestern’s Rebuild Ryan Field project on Oct. 30.
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
The announcement came just hours before City Council’s Monday night meeting, where councilmembers will introduce and begin discussing two ordinances to rebuild Ryan Field and rezone the area for concerts.
NU proposes $100 million community benefits agreement amid Ryan Field talks
A rendering of the affordable housing development on South Boulevard that City Council approved Monday. Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said the approval is a win for Evanston renters.
City Council unanimously approves South Boulevard affordable housing development
Evanston residents now must apply for a permit before removing trees on private property.
Evanston environmental activists voice support for City Council’s new tree protection ordinance
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in