The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead is back, a preview of all things Evanston and Chicago. This week features concerts, markets and art festivals.

Starlight Concert: Suite Mollie

Lovelace Park, Evanston

Tuesday July 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Free

Suite Mollie plays covers of rock, jazz, funk, soul and R&B music. There will also be food available for purchase from Cocina Azteca at the concert.

Downtown Summer Sounds with Thursday Night Markets

Fountain Square, Evanston

Thursday July 11, market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., concert from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Free

The funk and rock n’ roll band Chicken Bone will play. People are encouraged to bring their own seating. Thursday Night Markets will feature local vendors, food trucks and other community activities.

Millennium Park Summer Music Series: Buscabulla and French Police

Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, Chicago

Thursday July 11, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Free

Buscabulla is a duo that plays a combination of tropical synth pop, electro pop, indie pop and experimental music while incorporating Latin music styles. French Police is a Chicago band that has toured across the U.S. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the pre-show starts at 5:30 p.m. There are event entrances at Randolph Street and Monroe Street.

DuSummer Music Series: Sam Thousand

DuSable Roundhouse Plaza, Chicago

Thursday July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

$10 Early Bird, $20 General Admission

Sam Thousand is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and composer who has played across the country. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Glow in the Park

Ingraham Park, Evanston

Friday July 12, from 7 to 9 p.m.

$6

Glow in the park will feature black lights, neon paint, black light photo booth, dance floor and a DJ. Wear white and go from neon paint station to station, painting yourself with each hue.

23rd annual Jeff Fest (Jefferson Parks Arts & Music Festival)

Jefferson Memorial Park, Chicago

Friday July 12 from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday July 13 from 2 to 10 p.m., Sunday July 14 from 2 to 9 p.m.

$6 per day

Jeff Fest will feature music, food, family fun and art. There will be a Kids’ Zone with activities for families. There will be a main stage and a community stage.

3rd annual Plein Air Festival

Various Locations, Evanston

July 12 – 21

Various prices

Evanston Plein Air Festival is a citywide art festival that will include a block party, art workshops, classes and competitions.

Unity Soccer Festival

Robert Crown, Evanston

Saturday July 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$50 per team

Unity Soccer Festival is a four vs. four soccer festival where all proceeds will be donated to provide scholarships for Evanston players in need of financial assistance.

Starlight Movie: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Leider Park, Evanston

Saturday July 13, at 7 p.m.

Free

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” features LeBron James in a sequel to the 1996 film “Space Jam.” There will also be food available for purchase from Misericordia Sweets on Wheels at the movie showing.

Southport Art Fest

Wrigleyville, Chicago

Saturday July 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday July 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free

Southport Art Fest will include live music, a variety of artists using different mediums, a designated kids area, games and activities, and interactive experiences.

Sundays on State

On State Street from Lake Street to Adams Street, Chicago

Sunday July 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free

Sundays on State is a free interactive block party that will feature local vendors, artists, food, drinks and attractions that unite the community and create joy.

