The Week Ahead, June 17-23: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead is back, a preview of all things Evanston and Chicago. This week features free festivals, celebrations, movies and concerts.

Starlight Concert: The STEAM Quartet

Clark Square Park, Evanston

Tuesday June 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Free

The STEAM quartet features four members coming together to play traditional acoustic Irish music. There will also be traditional Mexican food from Cocina Azteca at the concert.

The DuSable Museum’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, Chicago

Wednesday June 19, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Free

This year the celebration will include a petting zoo, horseback riding, farmers market, planting station and over 80 Chicago businesses. In the Roundhouse, there will be a roller rink from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Throughout the day, performers — including Grammy-nominated artist, Glenn Jones — will celebrate Black creativity and expression.

Central Street Takeout Picnic

2100 Central St. and Stewart Avenue Parking Lot, Evanston

Thursday June 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free

Get takeout from a local restaurant and enjoy listening to music from La Tosca Italian Mambo. There will also be family-friendly activities.

Chicago Full Moon Jam: Summer Solstice Jam

Arrington Lagoon in Dawes Park, Evanston

Friday June 21, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Free

Hosted by Climate Action Evanston and the City of Evanston, this family-friendly event will include fire performances, drummers and dancers for the public to enjoy while gazing at the moon.

Starlight Movie: Turning Red (2022)

Lovelace Park, Evanston

Saturday June 22, at 7 p.m.

Free

Come watch Pixar’s 2022 film, “Turning Red”, a coming of age comedy-drama that follows Mei, a 13-year old Chinese-Canadian who transforms into a big red panda. There will also be baked goods from Misericordia Sweets on Wheels.

Chicago Pride Fest

Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Street, Chicago

Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A donation of $15 is suggested to help pay for the event and support community programs.

Open to all ages, Chicago Pride Fest hosts three stages that will feature live music, drag performances and guest performers like JoJo Siwa and Bob the Drag Queen. There will be over 150 food and merchandise vendors.

1619: The Journey of A People

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Evanston

Saturday June 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday June 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.

$32

“1619: The Journey of A People” features singers, dancers and actors who tackle contemporary social issues while reflecting on the past. The show highlights three modern characters who challenge audiences to consider the progress of America’s sons and daughters since the first enslaved Africans were brought to this nation more than four hundred years ago.

