6th Ward candidates, residents reflect on campaign cycle

At a Feb. 9 candidate forum, Evanston’s 6th Ward candidates may not have debated face-to-face, but that didn’t stop tensions from boiling over.

Three days earlier, challenger Candance Chow sent out a press release accusing Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th), who works as a lobbyist, of being a “walking conflict of interest.” At the forum, Suffredin pointed at Chow, who was sitting in the audience, and challenged her to back up this statement.

“I think it’s personally offensive, because, like I said, I am from here,” Suffredin said at the forum. “I have a name here. I have family here. I take that very seriously.”

Until Suffredin claimed victory, Evanston’s 6th Ward race was rife with allegations of misconduct. From ethics complaints to mass texts to a hate website, both candidates launched fiery campaigns to gain support.

And neither said they regret it.

While denying Chow’s claims, Suffredin has long questioned her tenure as Evanston/Skokie School District 65 school board president and member. He pointed to the “verifiable fact” that Chow voted for former District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton — who’s faced criticism for the district’s current budgetary concerns — as evidence of her perceived shortcoming.

Yet, even as he maintains this stance, Suffredin wishes to move on.

“The campaign’s over,” he said. “So, I don’t need to address allegations made by my opponent.”

For Chow, it was a matter of setting the record straight. She said she saw her complaints as rooted in fact and far from personal.

“It’s not a fact that I left District 65 in disrepair,” Chow said. “I thought my campaign was bringing to light facts that were well sourced, facts of who he was being funded by, facts of the business he was doing for his lobby clients while also serving in office.”

It’s still up for debate whether these tactics resonated with voters.

According to unofficial election results from the Cook County Clerk’s office, about 48% of registered voters cast a ballot in the 6th Ward, the highest proportional turnout of any Evanston ward.

Both candidates said this reflected a legacy of high turnout in the ward. Yet, in 2021, that number hovered at only 36%.

The candidates also cited school board issues as a potential motivator for voter turnout, however Chow said it might be something more.

“I think maybe our campaigns brought people out, too,” she said.

On April 1, The Daily spoke with several voters at the polls, who had differing reactions to the race.

Some 6th Ward residents, like Toni Gilpin, said these tactics detracted from both candidates’ stances on issues that are critical to Evanston residents. Jackie Holland chalked it up to politics.

“I’m not sure who started that food fight, but I was sorry that they both engaged in it,” Holland said. “But, I know politics, too. You have to just kind of disregard some of it. At least it didn’t get disturbingly personal.”

As Chow and Suffredin move away from the race, they said they both look forward to making an impact in the community in the future.

Beginning his third term on city council, Suffredin said he hopes the new council will start governing with the 2026 budget in mind and begin addressing what he called “known backlogs” with municipal functions, such as alley improvements and shoreline protection.

In defeat, Chow said her goals remain unchanged.

“As they’ve always been, (my goals are) to serve my community and my family in the best way I can, and I will continue to do that,” she said. “I don’t see that that’s gonna be in an elected role anymore, but there are lots of other ways to contribute.”

Audrey Pachuta contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

