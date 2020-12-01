Support The Daily’s Future: Donate Today

Click here to visit The Daily’s Ed Bryant Memorial Fund page.

Ask any Daily Northwestern alum — a group that includes many of America’s top journalists — and they’ll tell you they learned more in The Daily’s newsroom than just about anyplace else.

To ensure future generations can say the same, we’ve launched The Campaign for the Future of The Daily Northwestern to:

To ensure that The Daily and its staff have access to the best newsgathering and storytelling technology currently available;

To fund student stipends that ensure that staff members with limited financial means are not prevented from working at The Daily;

To establish a sound financial footing that will allow The Daily to remain focused on what it has always done best: training and inspiring young reporters, writers, editors, photographers and others looking for a career in the media.

How you can help:

Click here to make a fully tax-deductible gift to The Daily through Northwestern University. Be sure to designate The Daily. Your gift also counts toward NU’s We Will campaign. You can contact NU Alumni Relations & Development at 800-222-5603/847-491-4591 or at their mailing address: Alumni Relations & Development, 1200 Davis St., Evanston, IL 60208

OR

Donate via PayPal or send a check directly to Students Publishing Company, Inc. (the non-profit parent company of The Daily). Your fully tax-deductible gift will not count toward We Will. Please include a mailing address with donations in order to receive acknowledgement for your tax records. Mail checks to:

The Daily Northwestern

1999 Campus Drive

Evanston, IL 60208

Hear from Daily alumni from around the country:

View our Honor Roll of Donors: