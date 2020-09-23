Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881
SeanSuPhoto | PurplePhotoCo

Donate to the Ed Bryant Memorial Fund for The Daily

September 23, 2020

On September 20, 2020, The Daily Northwestern lost one its greatest supporters and counselors, L. Edward Bryant, Jr. Ed served as a member of the board of directors for The Daily’s parent company Students Publishing Company, Inc. for 45 years and was instrumental in launching the Campaign for the Future of The Daily Northwestern in 2014. Celebrate his life and memory with a donation to The Daily.

Click here make a donation to The Daily in memory of Ed via Northwestern University. Make sure to scroll down to the “YOUR HONORARY/MEMORIAL GIFT OPTIONS” section, click the button on the right and enter “Ed Bryant” in the “My Gift is in memory of” field and “for The Daily Northwestern” in the “Additional gift information” field.

If you would prefer to donate directly to Students Publishing Company, Inc. (the non-profit parent company of The Daily), please find instructions on our main donation page.

