Thousands rally against Trump administration in Evanston and Chicago

Patricia Acha (Communication ’83) didn’t think she’d find herself in Chicago on Saturday protesting President Donald Trump’s policies — at least, not again.

“The first term, I protested at every single protest,” Acha said. “I have a library of these signs in my kitchen, and I was just about ready to recycle them, and then this happens.”

An Evanston resident and lawyer, Acha said she’s grown concerned for the future of American democracy since the beginning of Trump’s second term. That’s what brought her to the “Hands Off!” rally at Daley Plaza.

On Saturday, Acha and hundreds of Evanston residents rallied in Evanston and Chicago for the national Hands Off! day of action. Over 1,200 demonstrations took place around the country in response to Trump and Elon Musk’s “all-out assault on our government, our economy and our basic rights,” according to the Hands Off! website.

Among the chief concerns of the rallies were the recent immigration crackdowns, federal worker layoffs and federal funding cuts induced by the Trump administration.

In Evanston, more than 1,000 demonstrators gathered at the city’s Fountain Square for a local Hands Off! rally. State Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) delivered speeches, and local religious leaders discussed their worries for immigrants, veterans and senior citizens.

The Evanston rally was organized by Indivisible Evanston, a chapter of the national Indivisible organization dedicated to resisting the Republican Party agenda and promoting progressive policies.

Susan Sidell, an Indivisible Evanston leader, said they organized the local rally at the request of community members.

“Today, we are here to remind Trump, Musk and their billionaire co-conspirators that this country belongs to the people and we will not be silent,” Sidell said to the crowd.

While many Evanston residents made their voices heard close to home, others took to the streets of Chicago, including Susan Sidell’s husband, Steve Sidell.

Steve Sidell boarded the red line at Howard Station with a bag full of homemade protest signs leading a group of longtime Evanston residents. They joined more than 30,000 protesters to rally at Daley Plaza, just outside Chicago City Hall.

Demonstrators advocated for different issues — such as immigration, LGBTQ+ rights and climate change — and were united in their opposition to Trump. Many protesters held signs comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler. Anti-Nazi and anti-fascist imagery was on full display, and signs contained phrases such as “Mein Trumpf.”

Gallery • 9 Photos Emma Richman/The Daily Northwestern More than 30,000 protesters flooded the streets of Chicago to protest the Trump administration’s agenda.

Paul Barrosse (Communication ’80) and Victoria Zielinski (Weinberg ’78, Communication M.A. ’79, Pritzker ’83) were among those worried about threats to democracy posed by the current presidential administration.

Some Northwestern students also attended the Chicago rally, including Weinberg junior and NU College Democrats co-President Adam Durr.

“I’m really concerned about everything that Elon Musk and Donald Trump and the rest of their cronies are trying to do in the federal government,” Durr said. “I think it’s important that people speak out, especially with everything the administration is doing to target protesters.”

Protesters flooded the streets, blocking traffic as they marched about a mile through the Loop, circling back at Daley Plaza. The crowd chanted “rise up, fight back” and “this is what democracy looks like.” Others led protesters in “Free Palestine” chants.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss marched on the front lines and said the way to fight back against the Trump administration is through mass public movements.

“The attack on people, whether that’s immigrants, refugees, trans people, women (or) people of color, are obscene, deeply un-American,” Biss said. “But also the effort to tear down all of the institutions of our government to enrich a few billionaires is very dangerous.”

Many protesters expressed concerns about corporations and universities caving to Trump’s agenda and abuse of executive powers.

Steve Sidell said he hopes the rally encourages people across the country to stand up, spreading enough resistance to flip Congress to a Democratic majority in 2026.

“There’s no way he’s gonna be able to fight everybody,” Steve Sidell said. “This is the strength in numbers.”

Ben Shapiro contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

X: @emmarichman_

Email: [email protected]

X: @mayaheyman

Related Stories:

— NUGW protests against federal research funding cuts at ‘Stand Up for Science’ rally

— The Daily Explains: How Northwestern has responded to Trump’s anti-DEI orders

— NU professors denounce Trump’s threat to cut federal funding for universities with ‘illegal protests’