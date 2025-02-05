Evanston celebrates Black History Month with educational, artistic programming

Throughout February, Evanston residents have the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month by attending educational lectures, participating in panels and creating dynamic works of art.

The Daily has compiled a few of the many community events celebrating Black History Month. Residents can find further programming and details on the Evanston Public Library website and the city’s website.

Attendees must register for all of the following events.

Feb. 5 – Sip & Paint: Black History Month Edition!

Residents ages 21 and up can enjoy food, drinks and use provided materials to produce a piece of art celebrating Black History Month. The themed event will take place in Double Clutch Brewing Company, 6-7:30 p.m. While event registration is full, hopefuls are encouraged to join the waitlist.

Feb. 13, 20, 27 – Getting Your House in Order Homebuying Series

The Community Partners for Affordable Housing is presenting a series of weekly home buying education classes throughout the month and into March. The series will delve into “African Americans’ shared history, culture, beliefs and behaviors around money management” and set participants on a path to homeownership, according to event information.

The events will run Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Robert Crown Community Center.

Feb. 14 – Black History Month at EPL: Make Your Own Ice Cream!

The Evanston Public Library celebrates the father of ice cream, Augustus Jackson, for Black History Month by inviting students from grades 6 to 12 to make ice cream in the EPL Main Library’s third-floor Teen Loft.

Students are encouraged to pre-register due to the limited space and supplies and will meet at the Loft, 2-3:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 – OAsis – For Older Adults Ages 60+

The event, accessible to older adults and those with memory changes and their care partners, will navigate the works of local Black artists, authors, performers and designers.

It will meet 1-2 p.m. at the Robert Crown Branch Library.

Feb. 17 – Black History Month: A Panel Discussion On Breaking Barriers on Mental Health and Housing Insecurities

Join professional health educator Tia Monet Singleton and executive director of Phoenix Foundation, NFP Sherri Allen-Reeves as they provide presentations discussing systemic housing insecurity for Black families and its impacts on the community’s mental health.

The presentations will take place, 8-9 a.m. in the Robert Crown Branch Library.

Feb. 22 – “Black History 24/7/365: That Art Thing We Do” Part II

The Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents a second installment to last year’s successful panel of Black Evanston artists to discuss their creative process and art. This year, moderator Laurice Bell from Shorefront Legacy Center welcomes artist and muralist Sholo Beverly, filmmaker Leelai Demoz and restaurateur and culinary artist Nina Wade.

The event will take place in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center at 7 p.m. and will be followed by an “Afterglow Party.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Related Stories:

— MLK Day celebration highlights women’s legacy in the Civil Rights Movement

— Evanston Public Library holds MLK Day of Celebration and Service

— Evanston community hosts events for Black History Month