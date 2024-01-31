Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
January 31, 2024
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
January 31, 2024
Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community
January 31, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1863 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
943 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 28, 2024
3
613 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston community hosts events for Black History Month

The+Daily+has+compiled+a+list+of+some+events+Evanston+community+members+can+enjoy+throughout+Black+History+Month.+
Daily file photo by Madison Smith
The Daily has compiled a list of some events Evanston community members can enjoy throughout Black History Month.
Beatrice Villaflor, Assistant Illustrations Editor
January 31, 2024

Whether it’s attending an expert panel or engaging with local artists, there’s a way for everyone to celebrate and commemorate Black History Month in Evanston. The Daily has compiled a list of events throughout the month that Evanston community members can attend.

Black Health Professionals in Evanston (1890-1930)

Start the month at the Evanston History Center, where historian Rhonda K. Craven will highlight the stories of Black healthcare workers who lived in the city from 1890 to 1930 on Feb. 1 from 12-1 p.m. This exploration of local stories is free of charge, but registration is required. 

Black Abstract Art and Black Imaginations 

Communication Prof. D. Soyini Madison, in partnership with Evanston Public Library, is teaching a two-session mini-course from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 about Black artists’ increasing interest in abstract art forms. The course can be attended in person at the Evanston Public Library’s main location on Orrington Avenue or through Zoom. Registration is required. 

The AUX with Tiffini Holmes: A Lunch & Learn Event 

Tiffini Holmes, co-developer of The AUX, is hosting a lunch and learn in conjunction with EPL and the League of Women Voters on Feb. 7 from 12-3 p.m. Attendees will learn about The AUX’s initiatives as a Black entrepreneurship space and commercial hub in the city. The event is free, but lunches from Curt’s Café will be available for purchase; registration is required.

Matinee Movie @ Main: Celebrating Black History

EPL is screening movies on Feb. 11 and Feb. 24. The first screening will spotlight Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” from 2-4:30 p.m, while the latter date will feature Questlove’s documentary “Summer of Soul” from 3-5:15 p.m. Both showings are free of charge; registration is required.

Black History 24/7/365: That Art Thing We Do 

Hosted by the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, this free talk aims to spotlight four local Black artists’ inspirations and insights. The panel, moderated by Laurice Bell from the Shorefront Legacy Center, will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and be followed by an Afterglow Party where attendees can engage with the creatives. Registration is required. 

Black Family Game Night 

EPL is hosting a game night on Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at its branch in the Robert Crown Community Center. Players can enjoy catering from Black-owned Evanston restaurants while competing in board games like Uno and Black Card Revoked for the chance to win prizes. Team registration is required. 

Mental Health in Black Communities: A Panel Discussion 

On Feb. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., experts will speak at EPL’s Robert Crown Community Center branch about mental health treatment and inequities within Black communities. Registration is required.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @beatricedvilla

Related Stories:

‘Black History/My History’ celebrates diverse experiences of Blackness

Benji Hart discusses queer perspectives on policing and imprisonment abolition at Black History Month event

Law mandates black history curriculum in all Illinois public schools
More to Discover
More in City
VPAC members met Tuesday to discuss election-year plans for voter mobilization.
Voter Participation Action Coalition discusses election-year updates and mobilization strategy
The Evanston Labs development has neared completion, and negotiations continue with potential tenants for the office and laboratory space, officials said.
Evanston Labs building nears completion as downtown’s newest high-rise
The interior of the OKAY Cannabis dispensary. The owners are putting finishing touches on the dispensary and the West Town Bakery that is attached to it.
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
Just Clause, a mitigation fund and a reduced notice period for lease non-renewal were discussed at a Special Housing and Development Committee meeting on Monday.
Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting
The Rules Committee is set to revisit Ald. Devon Reid’s proposal at its next meeting Feb. 5.
Evanston considers proposal allowing documented residents to vote in municipal elections
As climate change affects everyday life more, winters have become increasingly mild.
Warm winters are nice, but Evanston residents may soon miss the ice
More in Events
In honor of MLK Day, over 300 people joined Interfaith Action of Evanston’s fifth annual Walk for Warmth.
Despite frigid temperatures, community members fundraise in annual Walk for Warmth
MC4 Music performs Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center.
Annual MLK Day celebration offers opportunity for reflection
A candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel is among the events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston
A stack of seven books sits atop a table where a woman sits with a dog in her hands.
Evanston Writers Workshop’s conference to return after a decade
Car decorated in blue to resemble a monster
Evanston holds annual Trunk or Treat at Robert Crown Community Center
Running Dead: Zombies chase participants at annual Zombie Scramble
More in Latest Stories
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams drives inside against Iowa Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 3 Iowa 110, Northwestern 74
Graduate student guard Boo Buie surveys his options at the perimeter against Purdue Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 2 Purdue 105, Northwestern 96 (OT)
DeLeon: Straight women in Gay Disneyland
DeLeon: Straight women in Gay Disneyland
People sing and mosh in an outdoor concert venue.
Mayfest Productions announces “Camp Dillo” theme for Dillo Day 52
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Shakman Hurd said one of EJP’s first priorities is scheduling a listening session with NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to coordinate support.
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in