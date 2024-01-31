Evanston community hosts events for Black History Month

Whether it’s attending an expert panel or engaging with local artists, there’s a way for everyone to celebrate and commemorate Black History Month in Evanston. The Daily has compiled a list of events throughout the month that Evanston community members can attend.

Black Health Professionals in Evanston (1890-1930)

Start the month at the Evanston History Center, where historian Rhonda K. Craven will highlight the stories of Black healthcare workers who lived in the city from 1890 to 1930 on Feb. 1 from 12-1 p.m. This exploration of local stories is free of charge, but registration is required.

Black Abstract Art and Black Imaginations

Communication Prof. D. Soyini Madison, in partnership with Evanston Public Library, is teaching a two-session mini-course from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 about Black artists’ increasing interest in abstract art forms. The course can be attended in person at the Evanston Public Library’s main location on Orrington Avenue or through Zoom. Registration is required.

The AUX with Tiffini Holmes: A Lunch & Learn Event

Tiffini Holmes, co-developer of The AUX, is hosting a lunch and learn in conjunction with EPL and the League of Women Voters on Feb. 7 from 12-3 p.m. Attendees will learn about The AUX’s initiatives as a Black entrepreneurship space and commercial hub in the city. The event is free, but lunches from Curt’s Café will be available for purchase; registration is required.

Matinee Movie @ Main: Celebrating Black History

EPL is screening movies on Feb. 11 and Feb. 24. The first screening will spotlight Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” from 2-4:30 p.m, while the latter date will feature Questlove’s documentary “Summer of Soul” from 3-5:15 p.m. Both showings are free of charge; registration is required.

Black History 24/7/365: That Art Thing We Do

Hosted by the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, this free talk aims to spotlight four local Black artists’ inspirations and insights. The panel, moderated by Laurice Bell from the Shorefront Legacy Center, will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and be followed by an Afterglow Party where attendees can engage with the creatives. Registration is required.

Black Family Game Night

EPL is hosting a game night on Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at its branch in the Robert Crown Community Center. Players can enjoy catering from Black-owned Evanston restaurants while competing in board games like Uno and Black Card Revoked for the chance to win prizes. Team registration is required.

Mental Health in Black Communities: A Panel Discussion

On Feb. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., experts will speak at EPL’s Robert Crown Community Center branch about mental health treatment and inequities within Black communities. Registration is required.

