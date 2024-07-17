Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
July 17, 2024
The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland
July 17, 2024
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
July 16, 2024
Trending Stories
1
894 Views
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 16, 2024
2
124 Views
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 8, 2024
3
113 Views
The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter • July 17, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after ‘exhausting’ all resources
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

June 13, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

July 16, 2024

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men

July 3, 2024

10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship

July 17, 2024

The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland

July 17, 2024

City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access

July 11, 2024

The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland

Preview+of+what+is+happening+in+Chicagoland+this+week.
Illustration by Nineth Kanieski Koso
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter
July 17, 2024

The Week Ahead is back, a preview of all things Evanston and Chicago. This week features concerts, movies and celebrations.

Third annual Plein Air Festival 

Various Locations, Evanston 

July 12 – 21 

Various prices 

Evanston Plein Air Festival is a citywide art festival that will include a block party, art workshops, classes and competitions. 

Downtown Summer Sounds: The Dreamtree Shakers 

Fountain Square, Evanston 

Thursday July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Free

Original music played by the Dreamtree Shakers is for kids of all ages. People are encouraged to bring their own seating. There will be food and drinks available for purchase at the concert. 

Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration 

Jay Pritzker Pavilion and Millennium Park, Chicago 

July 18-21

Free

This celebration will feature four days of free activities for families and kids and performances from award-winning artists all in Millennium Park. Some artists that will be playing include Common, Fruko y Sus Tesos and Steve “Silk” Hurley. Here is the schedule of activities.

Starlight Movie: Luca (2021) 

Lee St. Beach, Evanston

Friday July 19, at 6 p.m.  

Free

Luca follows two sea monster boys who can assume a human form on land and explore the town of Portorosso. There will also be food available for purchase from Firehouse Grill at the movie showing.

Tacos y Tamales Festival 

16th and Peoria, Pilsen 

Friday July 19th from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday July 20th from 12 to 10 p.m., Sunday July 21 from 12 to 9 p.m. 

Suggested donation of $10

Tacos y Tamales Festival is a celebration of Latin American cuisine in Chicago. There will be Tacos and Tamales from Latin America, art installations, Latin music and dance performances and a block party.

Connections For the Homeless Block Party 

Saturday July 20, Twiggs Park from 12 to 4 p.m. and Double Clutch Brewing Company from 6 to 11 p.m., Evanston

Registration is required for After Dark show

The Family Fest in Twiggs park will have face paint, balloon animals, BBQ, inflatables, DJ entertainment and games. The After Dark show at Double Clutch Brewing Company will feature live music, food and craft brews. 

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf 

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, Evanston 

Saturday July 20 at 7 p.m., Sunday July 21 at 3 p.m.

$32 

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf is a 1976 work by Ntozake Shage which tells the stories of seven women who experience racism and sexism in society. 

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead, July 1-7: Fourth of July Celebrations and Concerts in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
A man in a suit looks through his glasses and speaks into a microphone at the City Council dais.
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
The expansion eligibility would include families with children who are entering third grade, which would make approximately 99 to 108 new families eligible.
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
A “coming soon” sign on the corner of Asbury Avenue and Oakton Street advertises the opening of Evanston’s newest community center.
New South End Community Center in Evanston offers inclusive haven for families
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland
Matt Gentile, peddles Independence Day merchandise out of a wagon before the parade.
Street vendors flourish at Evanston's Fourth of July parade
Some performers used primers to help their makeup hold throughout the Evanston Fourth of July Parade.
Stars, Stripes and Smudge-Proof Makeup: How Performers Beat the Heat at Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
More in Latest Stories
The individuals are being charged for “obstructing a police officer during the protests,” according to Jon Yates.
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
A pianist and two violinists perform on stage.
Meeting of the Musical Masters: Marc-Andre Hamelin and Midori in concert at the Ravinia Festival
A body was found two miles off of Dempster Street Beach on Saturday morning. (Daily file photo by Shun Graves)
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Children from Evanston Aquatic Camp ride in a parade float.
Volunteer leadership ensures Evanston's Fourth of July celebration shines bright
Parade-goers gathered on Central Street Thursday for Evanstons 101st annual Fourth of July Celebration
Captured: Crowds Flood Central Street for Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
Parade participants from Evanston Latinos hold a sign to celebrate the celebration’s “Seeds of Change” theme.
Evanston's 'Seeds of Change' theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in