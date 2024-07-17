The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead is back, a preview of all things Evanston and Chicago. This week features concerts, movies and celebrations.

Third annual Plein Air Festival

Various Locations, Evanston

July 12 – 21

Various prices

Evanston Plein Air Festival is a citywide art festival that will include a block party, art workshops, classes and competitions.

Downtown Summer Sounds: The Dreamtree Shakers

Fountain Square, Evanston

Thursday July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Free

Original music played by the Dreamtree Shakers is for kids of all ages. People are encouraged to bring their own seating. There will be food and drinks available for purchase at the concert.

Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration

Jay Pritzker Pavilion and Millennium Park, Chicago

July 18-21

Free

This celebration will feature four days of free activities for families and kids and performances from award-winning artists all in Millennium Park. Some artists that will be playing include Common, Fruko y Sus Tesos and Steve “Silk” Hurley. Here is the schedule of activities.

Starlight Movie: Luca (2021)

Lee St. Beach, Evanston

Friday July 19, at 6 p.m.

Free

Luca follows two sea monster boys who can assume a human form on land and explore the town of Portorosso. There will also be food available for purchase from Firehouse Grill at the movie showing.

Tacos y Tamales Festival

16th and Peoria, Pilsen

Friday July 19th from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday July 20th from 12 to 10 p.m., Sunday July 21 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Suggested donation of $10

Tacos y Tamales Festival is a celebration of Latin American cuisine in Chicago. There will be Tacos and Tamales from Latin America, art installations, Latin music and dance performances and a block party.

Connections For the Homeless Block Party

Saturday July 20, Twiggs Park from 12 to 4 p.m. and Double Clutch Brewing Company from 6 to 11 p.m., Evanston

Registration is required for After Dark show

The Family Fest in Twiggs park will have face paint, balloon animals, BBQ, inflatables, DJ entertainment and games. The After Dark show at Double Clutch Brewing Company will feature live music, food and craft brews.

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, Evanston

Saturday July 20 at 7 p.m., Sunday July 21 at 3 p.m.

$32

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf is a 1976 work by Ntozake Shage which tells the stories of seven women who experience racism and sexism in society.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

—The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland

—The Week Ahead, July 1-7: Fourth of July Celebrations and Concerts in Chicagoland

—The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland