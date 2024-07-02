The Week Ahead, July 1-7: Fourth of July Celebrations and Concerts in Chicagoland

Subscribe
Illustration by Nineth Kanieski Koso
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter
July 2, 2024

The Week Ahead is back, a preview of all things Evanston and Chicago. This week features Fourth of July celebrations and parades, concerts and a festival.

Starlight Concert: Big Style Brass Band 

McCulloch Park, Evanston 

Tuesday July 2, at 6:30 p.m. 

Free 

The Big Style Brass Band features ten members that play brass band music from New Orleans tradition. There will also be food available for purchase from Firehouse Grill at the concert. 

Evanston SPACE: Marcia Ball 

SPACE, Evanston

Wednesday July 3, doors open at 7:00 p.m.

$40 seated, $25 standing 

Marcia Ball is a renowned blues singer, pianist and songwriter who combines Texas boogies with New Orleans ballads to create her own version of blues. 

4th on 53rd Parade 

Begins on E 54th Street travels east, travels south on S Lake Park Avenue, travels east on E 55th Street, travels north on Hyde Park Boulevard, travels west on E 53rd Street and ends at Nichols Park, Chicago 

Thursday July 4, starting 11:00 a.m.

Free

The parade will include floats, marching bands, community groups and children on decorated bikes. After the parade, there will be a festival from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. with performances, games, bouncy houses, face painting, a petting zoo and more.

Evanston Fourth of July Celebration

Evanston’s annual Fourth of July Celebration will last all day and features a kid’s fun run, parade and fireworks. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Seeds of Change.” 

Morning Games

Baker Park, ETHS West Field (South End), Fleetwood-Jourdain Center, Kamen Park East, Lincolnwood School, Robert Crown Center, Willard School, Evanston 

Thursday July 4, at 9:00 a.m.

Free

These family-friendly games and events bring people together for fun competition. Some of the events include frisbee throwing, penny scramble, sack race, 3-legged race, egg tossing and a watermelon eating contest. Ribbons will be awarded.

Kids Fun Run

Ackerman Park, Evanston

Thursday July 4, at 12:45 p.m. 

$15 

For children 10 and under, this annual tradition is a 0.7 mile run. The first 125 participants to check in will receive a t-shirt, race bib and ribbon. Refreshments will also be available. Register here.

Tennis Finals

Ackerman Park, Evanston

Thursday July 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free to watch

Come watch the Evanston Community Tennis Association’s Fourth of July Tournament.

Parade 

Begins at Central Park Avenue and travels east on Center Street to Ryan Field at Ashland Avenue, Evanston

Thursday July 4, starting at 2:00 p.m.

Free

Come watch the annual 4th of July Parade that features local businesses, nonprofits and community groups.

Band Concert

Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, Evanston

Thursday July 4, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Free

The Palatine Concert Band will perform. The Palatine Concert Band is a volunteer wind ensemble that performs band music for the Chicago area. You can also tune into 90.5 FM to listen. 

Lakefront Fireworks

Visible from most lakefront parks, Evanston

Thursday July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Free

Come see lakefront fireworks. You can also tune into 90.5 FM to listen. 

31st Annual African/Caribbean International Festival of Life 

DuSable Museum Garden, Chicago

Thursday July 4 from 12:00 to 10 p.m., Friday July 5 from 12:00 to 10 p.m., Saturday July 5 from 12:00 to 10 p.m., Sunday July 6 from 12:00 to 10 p.m. 

$35 general admission 

The festival will headline performers of reggae, afrobeat, blues, jazz, gospel, latin, hip-hop, dancehall and world music. There will be merchandise and food vendors, arts and crafts and educational activities.

Email: [email protected] 

From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead, June 17-23: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland

