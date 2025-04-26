Football: Wide receiver A.J. Henning inks undrafted free agency deal with Miami Dolphins

Former Northwestern wide receiver A.J. Henning has signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, his agency Priority Sports announced.

Henning tallied 59 receptions for 603 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns during the 2024 season, all of which led the team. The Frankfort, Illinois, native also served as the team’s primary punt returner, returning 12 punts for 136 yards.

On Sept. 14, 2024, Henning notched his first career game with more than 100 receiving yards, as he hauled in seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in a dominant win over Eastern Illinois. He notched the first multi-touchdown game of his career against Indiana on Oct. 5, and he had career-highs 10 receptions and 119 receiving yards in his career finale against Illinois on Nov. 30.

Prior to the 2023 season, Henning transferred to NU after three seasons at Michigan. During his tenure in Ann Arbor, he registered 198 receiving yards. He was the Wolverines’ punt returner, leading the Big Ten in punt return yards with 201 in 2022.

In his first season as a Wildcat, Henning recorded 45 catches, 418 receiving yards, and four touchdowns during the team’s 8-5 season. He added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown. In NU’s Las Vegas Bowl victory, Henning logged a then-career-high six receptions for 57 yards.

After NU’s Pro Day on March 18, coach David Braun praised his veteran star wide receiver.

“What really stands out to me about A.J. these last two seasons, but specifically this last season, is the competitiveness (that) showed up in his durability and consistency,” Braun said. “A.J. only missed one practice all of last year — fall camp, throughout the season.”

The Wildcats were one of seven Power Four conference teams without a player drafted. Henning was the first NU player to be signed as an undrafted free agent.

Henning looks forward to taking his career to the next level, he said in his Pro Day media availability.

“This game of football is a game that I love to play and I’ve played since I was a young kid,” Henning said on Pro Day. “Just coming out here, having an opportunity to play the game that I love, you can’t be more happy than to do that.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

Related Stories:

— Football: Reshaped offensive line boasts depth, experience ahead of 2025 season

— Football: Wide receivers Covey, Eligon look to take next step in 2025 season

— Football: Ten Northwestern players take part in Pro Day, embrace team culture on way out