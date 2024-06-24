Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland
June 24, 2024
Reel Thoughts: “Inside Out 2” creatively depicts the emotional side to puberty
June 24, 2024
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
June 24, 2024
Trending Stories
1
851 Views
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter • June 21, 2024
2
577 Views
From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter • June 20, 2024
3
542 Views
NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor • June 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
Queering The Map shows queer love on campus
‘You know absolutely nothing’: Students frustrated with NU’s handling of academic integrity cases
NU’s Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement
Community awards, advocacy headline Evanston’s fifth annual Juneteenth parade
Race Against Hate: Ricky Byrdsong’s Legacy
The Week Ahead, June 17-23: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Honda Sport Award

June 13, 2024

Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award

May 30, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley

June 19, 2024

Queering The Map shows queer love on campus

June 19, 2024

‘You know absolutely nothing’: Students frustrated with NU’s handling of academic integrity cases

June 19, 2024

The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen

June 21, 2024

From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland

June 20, 2024

First heat wave of the season brings record-breaking temperatures: Here’s how to stay cool

June 18, 2024

The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland

Preview+of+things+to+do+and+see+in+Chicagoland+this+week.+
Illustration by Nineth Kanieski Koso
Preview of things to do and see in Chicagoland this week.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter
June 24, 2024

The Week Ahead is back: a preview of all things Evanston and Chicago, featuring concerts, art festivals, free movies and pride celebrations.

Starlight Concert: Chicken Bone

Robert Crown Athletic Fields 2 & 3, Evanston

Tuesday June 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Free

Chicken Bone is a Chicago-based band that plays covers of songs from the 60s through today. There will also be food available for purchase from Firehouse Grill at the concert. 

Evanston SPACE: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

SPACE, Evanston

Wednesday June 26, doors open at 7:00 p.m.

$30

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a Grammy award-winning New Orleans-based jazz band that blends bebop jazz and funk. They have played in more than 30 countries, toured across five continents and recorded twelve studio albums.

DuSummer Music Series: Thaddeus Tukes

DuSable Roundhouse Plaza, Chicago

Thursday June 27, from 6 to 8:00 p.m.

$10 Early Bird, $20 General Admission

Thaddeus Tukes is a vibraphonist, composer, arranger, pianist and bandleader from Chicago. Tukes studied jazz piano and vibraphone studies at Northwestern University and since has played in the Chicago Jazz Festival, Hyde Park Jazz Festival, Chicago Jazz Philharmonic and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra.

Starlight Movie: The Little Mermaid (2023)

Greenwood Beach, Evanston 

Friday June 28, at 6 p.m.

Free 

Come watch Disney’s 2023 film “The Little Mermaid,” a live action remake of the 1989 classic film. There will also be barbecue from Soul & Smoke. 

Logan Square Arts Festival

Intersection of Logan Boulevard, Kedzie and Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Friday June 28 from 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday June 29 from 12 to 10 p.m.; Sunday June 30 from 12 to 10 p.m.

A donation of $10 is suggested. 

This three-day celebration will feature more than 100 bands, makers, artists and artisanal vendors and benefits local nonprofits. Some artists that will perform include Precocious Neophyte, Wishy and PHONY.

Millennium Art Festival

Lake Street at Michigan, Chicago

Friday June 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday June 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Free

Millennium Art Festival will feature paintings, sculptures, photography and jewelry of 110 artists. There will be live music, food trucks, face painting and live art demos. 

Starlight Movie: Barbie (2023)

Ingraham Park, Evanston

Saturday June 29, at 6:30 p.m. 

Free 

Come watch the 2023 hit film, “Barbie,” a fantasy comedy that follows Barbie and Ken through Barbieland and the real world in a journey of self-discovery. There will also be a Food Truck Fest. 

Navy Pier Pride 

Navy Pier, Chicago

Saturday June 29, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Free

This celebration will include live music, educational programs, performances from local LGBTQ+ artists and on-site resources from community partners. There will be performances from Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, Lakeside Pride Marching Band and Ariana DJ. 

1619: The Journey of a People

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Evanston

Saturday June 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. 

$32 

“1619: The Journey of A People” features singers, dancers and actors who tackle contemporary social issues while reflecting on the past. The show highlights three modern characters who challenge audiences to consider the progress of America’s sons and daughters since the first enslaved Africans were brought to this nation more than four hundred years ago. 

Chicago Pride Parade

From Sheridan and Broadway Streets (3900 N. Broadway), continues south along Broadway, then Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey, Chicago 

Sunday June 30, beginning at 11 a.m. 

Free

Chicago Pride Parade will feature floats, festively outfitted vehicles, a marching band, performance groups and revelers on foot from community organizations, businesses, governmental officials and community members. 

Mustard’s Last Stand 55th Anniversary 

1613 Central Street, Evanston

Sunday June 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

Mustard’s Last Stand Anniversary Party will include a classic car show, hotdog eating contest, silent auction and surprise events.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen

From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead, June 17-23: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Former residents of the Wesley Avenue apartments voiced their concerns to the Housing and Development Committee on Tuesday night.
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
Chicago Pride Fest will have an estimated 100,000 people in attendance.
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
The Chicago area is offering many summer events ranging from music to movies that dont break the bank.
From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland
The City’s community centers will act as cooling centers. It’s advised to spend at least two hours in an air-conditioned space if your home does not have A.C.
First heat wave of the season brings record-breaking temperatures: Here’s how to stay cool
Lake Michigan with waves crashing onto a beach.
Woman dies after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan near Winnetka
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit Stolen Dance headlined Saturdays lineup.
CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival
More in Latest Stories
Pixar released its new summer hit “Inside Out 2” in theaters June 14, the sequel to the first movie which explored learning to deal with emotions throughout childhood and adolescence.
Reel Thoughts: “Inside Out 2” creatively depicts the emotional side to puberty
NU Alum Casey Goonan (Weinberg ’22) is being held on a $1 million bail.
NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley
Queering The Map launched in 2017 as a class project. It now hosts hundreds of thousands of anonymous queer experiences, including some on campus.
Queering The Map shows queer love on campus
Run clubs are the latest craze in Chicago
Dominic, a McCormick student who asked to use a pseudonym, estimated about a quarter of students cheated in Computer Science 211, a requirement for computer science majors and minors.
‘You know absolutely nothing’: Students frustrated with NU’s handling of academic integrity cases
A white brick building
NU’s Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in