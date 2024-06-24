The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland

The Week Ahead is back: a preview of all things Evanston and Chicago, featuring concerts, art festivals, free movies and pride celebrations.

Starlight Concert: Chicken Bone

Robert Crown Athletic Fields 2 & 3, Evanston

Tuesday June 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Free

Chicken Bone is a Chicago-based band that plays covers of songs from the 60s through today. There will also be food available for purchase from Firehouse Grill at the concert.

Evanston SPACE: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

SPACE, Evanston

Wednesday June 26, doors open at 7:00 p.m.

$30

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a Grammy award-winning New Orleans-based jazz band that blends bebop jazz and funk. They have played in more than 30 countries, toured across five continents and recorded twelve studio albums.

DuSummer Music Series: Thaddeus Tukes

DuSable Roundhouse Plaza, Chicago

Thursday June 27, from 6 to 8:00 p.m.

$10 Early Bird, $20 General Admission

Thaddeus Tukes is a vibraphonist, composer, arranger, pianist and bandleader from Chicago. Tukes studied jazz piano and vibraphone studies at Northwestern University and since has played in the Chicago Jazz Festival, Hyde Park Jazz Festival, Chicago Jazz Philharmonic and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra.

Starlight Movie: The Little Mermaid (2023)

Greenwood Beach, Evanston

Friday June 28, at 6 p.m.

Free

Come watch Disney’s 2023 film “The Little Mermaid,” a live action remake of the 1989 classic film. There will also be barbecue from Soul & Smoke.

Logan Square Arts Festival

Intersection of Logan Boulevard, Kedzie and Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Friday June 28 from 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday June 29 from 12 to 10 p.m.; Sunday June 30 from 12 to 10 p.m.

A donation of $10 is suggested.

This three-day celebration will feature more than 100 bands, makers, artists and artisanal vendors and benefits local nonprofits. Some artists that will perform include Precocious Neophyte, Wishy and PHONY.

Millennium Art Festival

Lake Street at Michigan, Chicago



Friday June 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday June 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Millennium Art Festival will feature paintings, sculptures, photography and jewelry of 110 artists. There will be live music, food trucks, face painting and live art demos.

Starlight Movie: Barbie (2023)

Ingraham Park, Evanston

Saturday June 29, at 6:30 p.m.

Free

Come watch the 2023 hit film, “Barbie,” a fantasy comedy that follows Barbie and Ken through Barbieland and the real world in a journey of self-discovery. There will also be a Food Truck Fest.

Navy Pier Pride

Navy Pier, Chicago

Saturday June 29, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Free

This celebration will include live music, educational programs, performances from local LGBTQ+ artists and on-site resources from community partners. There will be performances from Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, Lakeside Pride Marching Band and Ariana DJ.

1619: The Journey of a People

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Evanston

Saturday June 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

$32

“1619: The Journey of A People” features singers, dancers and actors who tackle contemporary social issues while reflecting on the past. The show highlights three modern characters who challenge audiences to consider the progress of America’s sons and daughters since the first enslaved Africans were brought to this nation more than four hundred years ago.

Chicago Pride Parade

From Sheridan and Broadway Streets (3900 N. Broadway), continues south along Broadway, then Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey, Chicago

Sunday June 30, beginning at 11 a.m.

Free

Chicago Pride Parade will feature floats, festively outfitted vehicles, a marching band, performance groups and revelers on foot from community organizations, businesses, governmental officials and community members.

Mustard’s Last Stand 55th Anniversary

1613 Central Street, Evanston

Sunday June 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

Mustard’s Last Stand Anniversary Party will include a classic car show, hotdog eating contest, silent auction and surprise events.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

—The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen

—From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland

—The Week Ahead, June 17-23: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland