Pet center offering boarding and animal services migrates from Wilmette to Evanston

While some may only remember their first pet’s name, former Wilmette Pet Center employee Alexander Dowd remembers how his first pet changed the trajectory of his life.

Newly responsible for a pet bearded dragon, Dowd started spending time at Wilmette Pet Center when he was 10 years old. In its last few years of business, he returned as a reptile specialist and boarding manager once deciding that his career must involve animals.

“I loved that job so much,” Dowd said. “I would always say it was the best job I ever had. I was going to do anything I could do to recreate that position for myself.”

When Wilmette Pet Center shuttered in 2023, Dowd teamed up with Christopher Hall, who worked as Wilmette’s manager for 16 years. After two years, they will be ready to open Evanston Pet Center on Ridge Avenue in May.

The Center will offer services like boarding, in-home pet care visits, live feeder delivery and terrarium maintenance. Hall said he wants to bring the same concept from Wilmette to Evanston.

“I honestly thought I would be carried out of there feet-first, thinking I would die there,” Hall said. “It was a passion of mine. Even on my time off, I spent time there doing things for it. We had an amazing community.”

Hall said the pair has started from scratch to build their brand, from working with the Evanston Chamber of Commerce to enrolling in a small business mentor program.

Relocating to Evanston was ideal because of its proximity to neighborhoods like Winnetka and Wilmette, Hall said, and because the city helps small businesses get their footing.

“The whole city just seems to be much more geared to the small business, independent operator type deal, and so it’s a much more friendly environment for what we want to do,” Hall said.

For Dowd, as an Evanston resident and Evanston Township High School alum, settling into Evanston was a no-brainer. But, he said another incentive for the Center to remain close to Wilmette is to keep the community of regular customers.

In the weeks leading up to opening day, Dowd said some work still needs to be done setting up the inside of the store. But with a newly obtained certificate of occupancy, the Center is on track to welcome customers soon.

Hall said the relationships that employees build with customers are what make the Center distinct.

“We really want just that personal connection, and really want to help people get the best out of their relationship with their pets,” Hall said. “People could come in at any time and ask pretty much any question about any of their animals, and we could answer them.”

Communication freshman Izzy Ornstein is from Evanston and visits her two soft-coated wheaten terrier dogs at home about twice a month. She said her dogs would benefit from going somewhere more personal than the vet.

“It’s very important for the dogs to be able to trust the people taking care of them,” Ornstein said. “My dog has a lot of anxiety with going to the vet. She can tell from five minutes away where we’re going.”

The community that forms around Evanston Pet Center employees and animal owners is intrinsic to their business, Hall and Dowd said.

“I’m turning 50 years old, and I don’t know what I want to do when I grow up, if it’s not involving pets and animals,” Hall said. “We’re both just very passionate.”

