Chicago-based indie band Slow Pulp announced as Dillo Day mainstage performer

Indie band Slow Pulp will perform at Dillo Day as a mainstage performer, Mayfest Productions announced Friday afternoon.

The band started as a college project at University of Wisconsin-Madison and debuted in 2015 with their first EP, titled “EP1.” Known for their “alt-country” sound and ethereal indie rock, the now Chicago-based band released their debut album “Moveys” in 2020.

In 2023, the group released their sophomore album “Yard,” which was dubbed “one of the best rock albums of 2023” by Variety. Members Henry Stoeher, Teddy Matthews, Alex Leeds and Emily Massey are most known for their popular track “Falling Apart,” which is a violin-based indie ballad that Mayfest says feels just like a “spring walk on the Lakefill.”

In addition to their stop in Evanston for Dillo Day, Slow Pulp has plans to tour later this year with Lucy Dacus of Boygenius.

Slow Pulp is the third mainstage performer that Mayfest Productions has announced for the student group’s 53rd Dillo Day. The band will take to the stage alongside R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lanae and rapper BigXthaPlug.

Dillo Day 2025 will take place May 17 at the Lakefill.

