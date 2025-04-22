Rapper BigXthaPlug announced as Dillo Day daytime headliner

Rapper BigXthaPlug will be the daytime headliner for Dillo Day 2025, Mayfest Productions announced Tuesday afternoon in an Instagram post.

The Dallas native gained popularity following the release of the song “Texas” in late 2022, followed by hit tracks “Mmhmm” and “Back on My BS.”

His EP’s “THE BIGGEST” and “MEET THE 6IXERS,” were released back to back in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, BigX was named Amazon Music’s Next Breakthrough Artist and reached over 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He also released his second studio album in October 2024, “Take Care,” which debuted in the U.S. Billboard 200.

His newest single, “All The Way (feat. Bailey Zimmerman),” released April 4, scored the artist his first Billboard Top 10 song.

The musician is the second confirmed artist performing at the 53rd Dillo Day music festival. On Friday, R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae was announced as a mainstage performer.

BigX will bring what Mayfest said is an “unmistakable energy of Texas” as well as “swagger and authenticity” to NU on May 17.

