Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapper BigXthaPlug announced as Dillo Day daytime headliner

Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Rapper BigXthaPlug is the second confirmed performer for Mayfest Production’s 53rd Dillo Day.
Emily Lichty, A&E Editor
April 22, 2025

Rapper BigXthaPlug will be the daytime headliner for Dillo Day 2025, Mayfest Productions announced Tuesday afternoon in an Instagram post.

The Dallas native gained popularity following the release of the song “Texas” in late 2022,  followed by hit tracks “Mmhmm” and “Back on My BS.” 

His EP’s “THE BIGGEST” and “MEET THE 6IXERS,” were released back to back in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, BigX was named Amazon Music’s Next Breakthrough Artist and reached over 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He also released his second studio album in October 2024, “Take Care,” which debuted in the U.S. Billboard 200. 

His newest single, “All The Way (feat. Bailey Zimmerman),” released April 4, scored the artist his first Billboard Top 10 song. 

The musician is the second confirmed artist performing at the 53rd Dillo Day music festival. On Friday, R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae was announced as a mainstage performer.

BigX will bring what Mayfest said is an “unmistakable energy of Texas” as well as “swagger and authenticity” to NU on May 17. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @emilymlichty

Related Stories:

Ravyn Lenae announced as first Dillo Day mainstage performer

Come one, come all: Carnival Dillo announced as theme of the 53rd Dillo Day

Captured: Dillo 52 on the Main Stage

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
SPACE held the first Evanston Folk Festival in Sept. 2024 featuring artists such as Sierra Ferrell and Patty Griffin.
Second annual Evanston Folk Festival lineup revealed
“Million Dollar Secret” trades romance and drama for real competition and clever gameplay.
Reel Thoughts: Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ reinvents the modern game show formula
Reflections Repertory Company’s main style of dance is contemporary ballet.
Reflections Repertory Company brings intensive ballet training to NU dance scene
The Chicago Jazz Dads consist of saxophonist Leo Kawczinski, bassist Eric Perney, drummist Jonathan Singer, guitarist David Williams and vocalist Gordon Wright.
Chicago Jazz Dads brew up tunes at Evanston coffee shop
Anna’s ghost (Communication sophomore Mila Levit) gazes across the stage.
Vertigo Productions’ senior project ‘CRAVE’ navigates grief, writing and mental health
NU K-Dance’s spring showcase, “Produce NU,” was hosted in Ryan Auditorium on Friday night.
K-Dance delivers energetic performance in survival show-inspired spring showcase
More in Latest Stories
In an internal National Institutes of Health email, a senior official said the NIH was instructed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services not to inform universities “whether or why the funds are frozen.”
U.S. Health Department instructs staff to pause NIH awards to elite universities, according to internal agency email
A jenga game with words written on the blocks.
‘They’re going in with a sledgehammer’: Federal policies threaten Evanston Head Start programs
The interior of OKAY Cannabis
‘Poetic justice’: How cannabis fuels Evanston’s reparations
English and environmental policy Prof. Sarah Dimick spoke with Princeton Prof. Allison Carruth about her new book and the questions it raises.
Princeton author brings ‘Novel Ecologies’ to the climate change conversation at Northwestern
A Pace bus waits at the Davis station.
State legislators, CMAP present preliminary plan to address Chicago transit fiscal cliff
A purple sign reads “NPEP x VI x UPEP 2025” and another purple sign below it lists the names of the featured artists. Artwork by the NPEP students is to the left and right of the signs.
NPEP students’ artwork showcased at public exhibition
More in Music
R&amp;B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae is the first confirmed performer for Mayfest Production’s 53rd Dillo Day.
Ravyn Lenae announced as first Dillo Day mainstage performer
Truth or Consequences New Mexico, a band founded by two McCormick alumni, released their second EP “This Time of Year” on April 11.
Alumni band Truth or Consequences New Mexico releases second EP
Tavern played at an Oktoberfest-themed backyard party Oct. 26, 2024 for a packed audience. The set list included familiar favorites, like “Dancing Queen” by Abba.
Student band Tavern readies to strike final chord before graduation
Coachella’s first weekend was April 11-13, and the second is April 18-20.
Coachella 2025 returns to the desert for its annual mirage of music
On Record Store Day, Evanston record stores celebrated through live music, giveaways and exclusive releases.
Evanston’s record stores drum up excitement on Record Store Day
Indie folk band Bon Iver released its fifth studio album on April 11.
Liner Notes: Bon Iver’s ‘SABLE, fABLE’ embraces euphoria, making it the band’s most daring reinvention yet