Ravyn Lenae announced as first Dillo Day mainstage performer

Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae is the first confirmed performer for Mayfest Production’s 53rd Dillo Day.
Maya Wong, Assistant A&E Editor
April 18, 2025

R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae will visit Northwestern on Dillo Day as a mainstage performer, Mayfest Productions announced Friday afternoon.

Lenae is the first confirmed performer for the student group’s 53rd Dillo Day music festival.

The Chicago native rose to fame through her contemporary R&B music, which is characterized by her introspective songwriting, unique production and dreamy vocals. 

Classically trained at the Chicago High School for the Arts, Lenae released her debut song, “Moon Shoes,” in 2015 and her first full-length album, “Hypnos,” in 2022. 

Her most recent album “Bird’s Eye,” which dropped in August, marked a career turning point and received critical acclaim. She has collaborated with Steve Lacy, previously toured with SZA and most recently performed at this year’s Coachella.

Lenae recently secured her first debut on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, with her TikTok-viral single “Love Me Not.”

The singer will take to Dillo Day’s mainstage May 17, in what Mayfest Productions said will be an “unforgettable performance.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @mayaw0ng

