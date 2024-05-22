A person holds a microphone and dances onstage.
Swae Lee holds a microphone and dances onstage. Lee was the Main Stage headliner of the 52nd annual Dillo Day.
Micah Sandy/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Dillo Day on the Main Stage

Byline photo of Micah Sandy
Micah Sandy, Digital Managing Editor
May 22, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The 52nd annual Dillo Day took place on the Lakefill Saturday. Students became Camp Dillo s’mores-getters under the camp theme, exploring fashionable outfits and spending time with friends. Throughout the day, various performances took place at one of two stages: the Main Stage or the For Members Only Second Stage, better known as the FMO Stage. This story will highlight moments from the Main Stage and its surrounding area.

Student performances were the first to take place at Camp Dillo. Of five student acts, the two on the Main Stage represented the winners of Mayfest Productions’ Battle of the Artists:

DJ Vitamin K

A DJ performs onstage in front of a digital backdrop.

and The Mee-Ow Band, comedy group Mee-Ow’s house band.

Two singers and a guitarist perform onstage.

After KenDu! performed the last student act on the FMO Stage, pop artist Maude Latour performed her set on the Main Stage after The Mee-Ow Band cleared the stage. She released a new song, “Cursed Romantics,” the day before Camp Dillo opened to students and their guests. She released her first debut EP in her sophomore year of college.

A person onstage wearing a light pink dress sings into a microphone in front of a guitarist.

Three people behind a barricade look toward the stage.

A person onstage wearing a light pink while holding a microphone uses their free hand to make half of a heart sign.

LF System was slated to play on the Main Stage next after a performance from Nada! on the FMO Stage. On the walk north from the FMO Stage to the Main Stage, flyers demanding a ceasefire in Gaza could be found on posts. Its creators incorporated elements similar to those Mayfest used in this year’s Dillo Day promotional materials.

People walking toward tents walk past two black posts with flyers demanding a Gaza ceasefire.

LF System, comprising Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, performed house and EDM hits in front of the Main Stage’s vibrant background after Latour concluded her performance.

Two DJs onstage raise their left arms up while mixing behind a table.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco followed, offering the student audience a throwback of popular hits. 

A person wearing a white striped baseball jersey and hat poses onstage while holding a multi-colored microphone.

A crowd behind a concert barricade looks forward in the direction of the performance.

A person wearing a white striped baseball jersey and hat sings into a multi-colored microphone while raising their left arm upward.

Ghanaian American singer-songwriter Amaarae, known offstage as Ama Serwah Genfi, performed after Lupe Fiasco as Dillo’s daytime headliner. With sold-out shows in New York City, Toronto and Los Angeles, Amaarae captured the crowd’s energy as she performed her set.

A person onstage wearing a denim jacket sings into a microphone.

A group of people behind a concert barricade raise their arms toward the stage.

A person behind a microphone stand onstage raises both arms up.

British producer, rapper and singer-songwriter Bakar graced the Main Stage as the last act to precede Swae Lee. Having debuted in 2018, he has over 16.5 million monthly Spotify listeners through music combining elements of various genres.

A person onstage wearing a black jacket sings into a microphone.

As the sun set early into the performance, students near the front of the barricades brought out Palestinian flags. The students, many of whom wore keffiyehs to the festival, displayed a banner that read “All Eyes on Rafah” toward the rest of the audience. Following the swift assembly of the demonstration, Bakar obtained a Palestinian flag, which he kept throughout his performance. 

A group of people behind a concert barricade lift Palestinian flags. Some sit on the shoulders of others and hold up a banner while others on the side film with their cellphones.A person onstage wearing a black jacket sings into a microphone on a stand with a Palestinian flag wrapped around it.

Swae Lee, part of the Southern hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, made his way to the Main Stage following a break between Bakar’s performance and his. The artist, best known for his song “Sunflower” with Post Malone, has written songs for various stars and has reached RIAA certification status on various occasions.

A person onstage wearing a color block shirt sings into a microphone.

A person onstage holds a shirt and sings into a microphone.

Many campers crowded the Main Stage area in anticipation.

A crowd looks toward a stage at night.

 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @TheMicahSandy

 

Related Stories:

Captured: Dillo 52 on the FMO Stage

By the Numbers: All about Dillo Day through the years

Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee

More to Discover
More in Captured
Adanna Duru performs onstage. Known for songs like “POP!” and “Say Ah,” she was among the Dillo Day performers performing at the For Members Only Second Stage Saturday.
Captured: Dillo 52 on the FMO Stage
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern cruises past Denver in NCAA tournament second round matchup
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern cruises past Denver in NCAA tournament second round matchup
A collage of two pictures. In the top photo, the Northwestern lacrosse team hoists a trophy. In the bottom picture, members of the Northwestern softball team spray sparkling water.
Captured: Northwestern softball, lacrosse take Big Ten titles in triumphant weekend
Jackson Freeman argues with an umpire in the middle of a baseball field.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern gets clobbered by Purdue’s offense in a series sweep
Northwestern graduate student Christina Hand celebrates with a fist pump.
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Northwestern takes care of business against Indiana
Lorenzo Rios’ helmet flies off in front of him as he slides into second.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern dominates against Maryland in a series win
More in Latest Stories
A person speaks at a podium.
Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
A demolition site.
After early blow, Ryan Field foes expand claims in suit against Evanston, NU
More in Photo
Northwestern baseball team celebrates with a Gatorade shower after victory.
Captured: Northwestern baseball secures first Big Ten win of season against Maryland in Friday’s contest
A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing white defends the ball from a player wearing red.
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Ohio State 19-10 in final regular season home match
A group of tennis players wearing white/gray long-sleeved shirts gather together in a circle, their hands on each other’s shoulders.
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Wildcats fall to No. 30 Wisconsin
Northwestern sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson celebrates while circling the bases on a softball field.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series
A child in purple waves pom poms to a younger child.
Captured: Cheers, chants and cornbread in preparation of Round of 32 matchup
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in