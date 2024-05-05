A collage of two pictures. In the top photo, the Northwestern lacrosse team hoists a trophy. In the bottom picture, members of the Northwestern softball team spray sparkling water.
Northwestern lacrosse and softball each took home Big Ten conference trophies this weekend.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Northwestern softball, lacrosse take Big Ten titles in triumphant weekend

Henry Frieman, Assistant Sports Editor
May 5, 2024

Northwestern added two new pieces of hardware to the trophy case, clinching Big Ten titles in lacrosse and softball this weekend. After a location change from Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium to Ryan Fieldhouse due to inclement weather, the No. 1 ranked lacrosse squad played the final 96 seconds of the Big Ten tournament championship game indoors against Penn State Saturday, defeating the Nittany Lions 14-12. In its final regular season series, the No. 23 ranked softball team won two of three games against Indiana, clinching the Big Ten regular season title on Sunday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @HenryFrieman

