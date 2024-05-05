Captured: Northwestern softball, lacrosse take Big Ten titles in triumphant weekend

Northwestern added two new pieces of hardware to the trophy case, clinching Big Ten titles in lacrosse and softball this weekend. After a location change from Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium to Ryan Fieldhouse due to inclement weather, the No. 1 ranked lacrosse squad played the final 96 seconds of the Big Ten tournament championship game indoors against Penn State Saturday, defeating the Nittany Lions 14-12. In its final regular season series, the No. 23 ranked softball team won two of three games against Indiana, clinching the Big Ten regular season title on Sunday.

