No. 1 Northwestern defeated Denver in a blow-out win Sunday. Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane broke the Division I career goals record in the 17-4 win.

Email: [email protected]

X: @taylorhancock23

Related Stories:

— Lacrosse: Scane breaks all-time scoring record, No. 1 Northwestern downs Denver 17-4 in NCAA tournament win

— Lacrosse: Epstein: Izzy Scane’s legacy extends far beyond any goal tally

— Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Erin Coykendall nears storied college career’s conclusion