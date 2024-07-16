Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

Northwestern Police Department issued four class A misdemeanor citations this month to individuals involved in the pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow in late April.

The four individuals, believed to be one graduate student and three faculty members, are being charged for “obstructing a police officer during the protests,” according to University spokesperson Jon Yates.

The maximum penalty for the class A misdemeanor is up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Two of the individuals went before a Cook County judge Monday after receiving their charges this month.

“While the University permits peaceful demonstrations, it does not permit activity that disrupts University operations, violates the law, or includes the intimidation or harassment of members of the community,” Yates said.

A second hearing for the individuals has been set for August 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

