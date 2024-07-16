Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
July 16, 2024
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
July 11, 2024
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
July 10, 2024
Trending Stories
1
185 Views
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 16, 2024
2
134 Views
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 8, 2024
3
91 Views
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter • July 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after ‘exhausting’ all resources
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

June 13, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men

July 3, 2024

Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79

July 1, 2024

City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access

July 11, 2024

City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance

July 10, 2024

New South End Community Center in Evanston offers inclusive haven for families

July 9, 2024

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

The+individuals+are+being+charged+for+%E2%80%9Cobstructing+a+police+officer+during+the+protests%2C%E2%80%9D+according+to+Jon+Yates.+
Jacob Wendler/The Daily Northwestern
The individuals are being charged for “obstructing a police officer during the protests,” according to Jon Yates.
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief
July 16, 2024

Northwestern Police Department issued four class A misdemeanor citations this month to individuals involved in the pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow in late April. 

The four individuals, believed to be one graduate student and three faculty members, are being charged for “obstructing a police officer during the protests,” according to University spokesperson Jon Yates. 

The maximum penalty for the class A misdemeanor is up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Two of the individuals went before a Cook County judge Monday after receiving their charges this month. 

“While the University permits peaceful demonstrations, it does not permit activity that disrupts University operations, violates the law, or includes the intimidation or harassment of members of the community,” Yates said. 

A second hearing for the individuals has been set for August 15. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Shannonmtyler

Related Stories:

Faculty express concerns over lack of transparency in University’s negotiation process with encampment organizers at Assembly

Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow

Live: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators continue to push for divestment on Deering Meadow following agreement

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Imran Sultan said he considered climate maps to figure out where to go to see the eclipse.
Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public
Pritzker School of Law. The lawsuit comes just over a year after the Supreme Court ended the use of affirmative action in the college admission process.
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Ann Lurie was a life trustee of Northwestern and gave over $60 million over the years.
Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79
Computer with speech bubbles featuring a book, a chart and a graph. The background is purple.
Students pursue passions and policies in summer research
Green field with purple and white paint with white roof above
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
Members of the Ryan family pose at the Ryan Field groundbreaking ceremony Monday.
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
More in Latest Stories
A man in a suit looks through his glasses and speaks into a microphone at the City Council dais.
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
The expansion eligibility would include families with children who are entering third grade, which would make approximately 99 to 108 new families eligible.
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
A pianist and two violinists perform on stage.
Meeting of the Musical Masters: Marc-Andre Hamelin and Midori in concert at the Ravinia Festival
A “coming soon” sign on the corner of Asbury Avenue and Oakton Street advertises the opening of Evanston’s newest community center.
New South End Community Center in Evanston offers inclusive haven for families
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland
Matt Gentile, peddles Independence Day merchandise out of a wagon before the parade.
Street vendors flourish at Evanston's Fourth of July parade
More in Top Stories
A body was found two miles off of Dempster Street Beach on Saturday morning. (Daily file photo by Shun Graves)
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Parade participants from Evanston Latinos hold a sign to celebrate the celebration’s “Seeds of Change” theme.
Evanston's 'Seeds of Change' theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
The shore of Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in the background.
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after 'exhausting' all resources
A person raises their hand while talking at a dais.
City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments
Former residents of the Wesley Avenue apartments voiced their concerns to the Housing and Development Committee on Tuesday night.
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
Chicago Pride Fest will have an estimated 100,000 people in attendance.
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in