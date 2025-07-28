Subscribe
Former GSRC director Matt Abtahi sues NU for discriminatory, retaliatory behavior culminating in termination

Daily file photo by Laura Horne
Matt Abtahi had worked at NU from late 2019.
Beatrice Villaflor, Managing Editor
July 28, 2025

Former Gender and Sexuality Resource Center Director Matt Abtahi sued Northwestern on July 17 in the Circuit Court of Cook County, claiming discriminatory and retaliatory behavior from the University which led to his termination.  

The complaint alleges that Abtahi’s “refusal to discriminate against students at Northwestern on the basis of sex and sexual orientation caused Northwestern to suspend his employment.”

An internal email sent by Abtahi on April 14 outlining concerns about the erasure of LGBTQ+ resources from the GSRC’s website caused his suspension and termination, according to the lawsuit. 

“This last month working with the lawyers and senior leadership at NU has been particularly gutting.” Abtahi wrote in the email to GSRC employees. “The use of civil rights law and discrimination policy to advance these kinds of changes is alarming.”

In early 2025, the GSRC’s website was taken down in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.” The website was restored in May 2025 after being offline for three months, but is now scrubbed of LGBTQ+ language and gender-affirming care resources.

The complaint alleges that Abtahi was suspended on April 18 when University leadership received word of the April 14 email. Abtahi was set to transition from being the GSRC’s director to the senior associate director of alumni engagement on May 2. 

On the morning of April 28, NU gave Abtahi the ability to resign effective May 2 or be fired by the University immediately. When Abtahi refused to resign that afternoon, NU fired him retroactively the following day. 

The lawsuit alleged that Abtahi was also banned from the University’s campuses post-termination unless it was related to a certificate program, impeding his ability to attend a friend’s graduation and support a relative receiving medical treatment from the University. The suspension of his employment caused Abtahi “significant emotional distress,” per the complaint. 

Abtahi also filed written charges of discrimination with the Illinois Department of Human Rights prior to the suit.

A University spokesperson did not comment on the lawsuit, saying NU does not comment on pending litigation.

Jerry Bramwell, Abtahi’s attorney, told The Daily in an email, “We are disappointed that we have been forced into a litigation posture.”

He added that they “look forward to presenting our case” in the courts, which provide a forum for resolution.

Abtahi had worked at NU since late 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

