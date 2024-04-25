Live: Pro-Palestinian student activists demonstrate on Deering Meadow after being told by NUPD to take down encampment

About 50 student activists began setting up tents on Deering Meadow Thursday morning in an effort to pressure Northwestern to divest from companies and cut ties with institutions connected to Israel.

According to a student organizer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, the students intend to remain on Deering Meadow until the University agrees to the demands laid out in a People’s Resolution circulated by NU chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and Educators for Justice in Palestine Monday.

The resolution — which has more than 1,640 signatures as of Thursday morning — demands the University protect the civil liberties of pro-Palestine speakers and cut ties with Israeli institutions.

The encampment comes as students across the country are protesting their universities’ involvement in Israel’s war in Gaza, with some facing arrests.

Israel’s military action in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials. Israel’s ground and air offensive follows the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel which killed about 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli officials.

9:40 a.m.

“Occupation is a crime, from New York to Palestine,” protesters are chanting. “Fight for liberation.”

— Beatrice Villaflor

9:33 a.m.

There are now around 180 protesters who remain in front of the encampment. “Every time media lies, a neighborhood in Gaza dies,” protesters chant. “Israel bombs, U.S.A. pays — how many kids did you kill today?”

— Beatrice Villaflor

9:29 a.m.

“Schill, Schill what do you say? How many kids have you killed today?” protesters chant.

— Beatrice Villaflor

9:23 a.m.

University President Michael Schill sent out an email to the University which said demonstrators’ tents have been taken down.

“He said we’ve left. He said we’ve put our tents down. Is that true?” an organizer said to the crowd. Protesters replied “no” en masse.

At least 10 tents remain up on Deering Meadow.

Schill has also announced an interim addendum to the University’s demonstration policy.

“The addendum makes temporary changes to how protestors can engage on our Evanston campus, including at The Rock; and the rules governing chalkings, tents and other provisions,” he wrote in the email.

— Beatrice Villaflor

9:15 a.m.

One protester is handing out snack bars to other protesters, who remain standing in a line.

— Beatrice Villaflor

9:12 a.m.

“Hey hey, ho ho, Zionism has got to go,” protesters chant.

— Beatrice Villaflor

9:04 a.m.

“Move, cops, get out of the way,” protesters chant.

Representatives from NUPD said they are not commenting on whether arrests will happen at this time.

— Beatrice Villaflor

9:02 a.m.

Around 140 protesters remain on Deering Meadow with locked arms. “The people, united, will never be defeated,” they chant. “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:58 a.m.

Spokespeople from the University’s Office of Global Marketing and Communications said non-NU student media are required to go outside the fence of Deering Meadow.

— Jacob Wendler

8:56 a.m.

Protesters have locked arms. “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” they chant.

“IDF, KKK, NUPD — all the same,” protesters chant.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:55 a.m.

A helicopter is hovering near Deering Meadow.

— Sonya Dymova

8:49 a.m.

Police are getting physically violent with faculty. “You will not touch our students,” a faculty member said.

— Beatrice Villaflor and Jacob Wendler

8:46 a.m.

It appears “red” protesters — a name designated by the group — are willing to be arrested.

“Arrests will be made for trespassing,” a NUPD member announced. Cheers erupted from the protesters. Officers began moving in.

— Beatrice Villaflor and Jacob Wendler

8:45 a.m.

“The more you try to silence us, the louder we will be,” protesters are chanting to a drum beat.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:42 a.m.

Around 20 tents are now up again despite calls to disperse from NUPD.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:40 a.m.

Protesters are participating in a series of chants:

“Hey hey. Ho ho. Israel has got to go.”

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“No more money for Israel’s crimes.”

— Beatrice Villaflor and Jacob Wendler

8:39 a.m.

About a dozen tents that were previously taken down are now back up.

An organizer is telling protesters who are not willing to be arrested to gather on the fence outside Deering Meadow.

— Beatrice Villaflor and Jacob Wendler

8:34 a.m.

About half a dozen tents are now re-erected.

“Tents shall come down,” a member of NUPD announced on a megaphone. “This is your final warning.”

Organizers told students they should disperse if they’re not willing to be arrested.

— Beatrice Villaflor and Jacob Wendler

8:30 a.m.

Protesters are chanting: “From Gaza to Kashmir, end the U.S. war machine.”

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:29 a.m.

Organizers are reassessing whether to roll up their tents and move them off the Meadow.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:25 a.m.

“Schill, Schill, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide,” organizers chanted.

“The student body of Northwestern is demanding that the University divest from the genocide in Gaza,” one organizer said. “We know that our movement is for life.”

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:23 a.m.

All tents are down now.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:21 a.m.

Lewis told The Daily that criminal citations are not a “physical arrest,” but protesters will be directed to leave. He said he hopes physical arrests will not have to be made.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:19 a.m.

“It’s 8:15. Tents shall come down by 8:30,” a member of NUPD said. If not, criminal citations will be given, he added.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:17 a.m.

NUPD is lining up trucks on the east end of the Meadow.

— Jacob Wendler

8:17 a.m.

Organizers are encouraging those at the encampment to promote @nudivestmentcoalition on Instagram.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:15 a.m.

“We want to do our best to comply with what (NUPD) have told us to avoid getting criminal charges,” an organizer told the Daily. The organizer added that those who still have their tents up are willing to be forcibly removed by police.

Lewis said NUPD will consider issuing criminal citations if tents are still up at 8:30 a.m.

— Beatrice Villaflor and Jacob Wendler

8:10 a.m.

A song with the lyric, “Vive Palestina” is being played on speakers. Some students are waving the Palestinian flag in the air.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:08 a.m.

Protesters began taking down their tents for fear of criminal citations from NUPD, but have begun putting them back up. Some have started chanting “time’s up.”

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:04 a.m.

“Don’t do the work of the police for them,” one protester, who encouraged students not to remove their tents, said.

— Beatrice Villaflor

8:00 a.m.

Lewis encouraged students to pursue “a different kind of strategy to encourage safety.”

— Beatrice Villaflor

7:58 a.m.

Chief of Police and Senior Associate Vice President of Safety & Security Bruce Lewis notified students they are not in compliance with university policy requiring reservations for events on the Meadow and has asked them to remove tents. “Once the tents come down, we will reassess,” Lewis told The Daily.

— Jacob Wendler

7:57 a.m.

Organizers have encouraged those here to grab coffee and bagels from a central tent on the encampment. Protestors have began chanting, “Free, free, free Palestine.”

— Beatrice Villaflor

7:56 a.m.

NU Police Department is on the scene. An officer declined to comment on any plans for a potential response.

— Jacob Wendler

7:48 a.m.

Students began arriving around 7 a.m. and had more than a dozen tents set up on the West end of Deering Meadow by 7:30 a.m. All students are wearing face masks.

— Jacob Wendler

