University enacts interim addendum to demonstration policy amid Deering Encampment

Northwestern has enacted an interim addendum to the University demonstration policy amid the start of the encampment at Deering Meadow, according to University president Michael Schill.

“The goal of this addendum is to balance the right to peacefully demonstrate with our goal to protect our community, to avoid disruptions to instruction and to ensure University operations can continue unabated,” Schill wrote in an email. “The addendum makes temporary changes to how protestors can engage on our Evanston campus, including at The Rock; and the rules governing chalkings, tents and other provisions.”

About 140 activists are protesting Thursday morning in an effort to pressure Northwestern to divest from companies and cut ties with institutions connected to Israel.

In his email, Schill wrote that tents at Deering Meadow were removed by police. At the protest, some tents still remain.

“He said we’ve left. He said we’ve put our tents down. Is that true?” an organizer said to the crowd. Protestors responded “no.”

According to University spokesperson Hilary Hurd Anyaso, those who refuse to remove their tents will be subject to arrest and face discipline.

“Northwestern is committed to the principles of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly – and to protecting the safety of all members of our community, as well as limiting disruptions to University operations,” Anyaso wrote.

According to a student organizer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, the students intend to remain on Deering Meadow until the University agrees to the demands laid out in a People’s Resolution circulated by NU chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and Educators for Justice in Palestine Monday.

The resolution — which has more than 1,640 signatures as of Thursday morning — demands the University protect the civil liberties of pro-Palestine speakers and cut ties with Israeli institutions.

The encampment comes as students across the country are protesting their universities’ involvement in Israel’s war in Gaza, with some facing arrests.

Israel’s military action in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials. Israel’s ground and air offensive follows the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel which killed about 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli officials.