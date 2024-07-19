Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
July 17, 2024
The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland
July 17, 2024
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
July 16, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1392 Views
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 16, 2024
2
181 Views
The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter • July 17, 2024
3
130 Views
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 8, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after ‘exhausting’ all resources
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

June 13, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment

July 19, 2024

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men

July 3, 2024

Fifth ward school to be named “Foster School” at groundbreaking, decades in the making

July 19, 2024

City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access

July 11, 2024

City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance

July 10, 2024

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment

The+Cook+County+State+Attorney%E2%80%99s+office+said+that+the+decision+is+%E2%80%9Cconsistent%E2%80%9D+with+their+policy+about+peaceful+protesters.+%0A
Jacob Wendler/The Daily Northwestern
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor
July 19, 2024

Cook County’s State Attorney dropped charges against three Northwestern faculty members and one graduate student Friday after being charged earlier this month for “obstructing a police officer” at the pro-Palestinian encampment in April. 

The four individuals were charged with Class-A misdemeanors, the highest misdemeanor possible, that carry a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine. The University permits “peaceful demonstrations,” but not disruptful activity that violates the law or harasses community members, NU spokesperson Jon Yates said in a statement. 

“This decision is consistent with our office’s policy to decline prosecution against peaceful protesters,” said the Cook County’s State Attorney’s Office in an email to NU’s Queer Media Association. 

One of the previously-charged faculty, Josh Honn, the Humanities & Prison Education Librarian, is “disturbed by the Palestine exception on campus” and believes that pro-Palestine activism may be treated differently, according to posts by QMA. 

The charges come two months after the encampment on Deering Meadow and after pro-Palestinian encampments on college campuses around the country where both faculty and students have been arrested. 

“I’m relieved that the State Attorney’s office dropped the charges,” Alithia Zamantakis, a previously-charged Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing professor, said to QMA. “But I’m still floored that the University would charge us for expressing our solidarity with the people of Palestine.” 

The charges came from the protective line between student protestors and campus police during the first day of the encampment, Honn said to the Sun-Times. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shreyasrin 

 

Related Stories: 

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

Faculty express concerns over lack of transparency in University’s negotiation process with encampment organizers at Assembly

Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Administration
Before coming to Northwestern, Derrick Gragg had served as athletic director at both the University of Tulsa and Eastern Michigan University.
Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins
Commencement will be held June 9 at the United Center.
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
Mariachi NU was centerstage in the Louis Room around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
ASG Cultural Summit showcases music groups, affinity organizations
Schill addressed issues of antisemitism and free speech at a Thursday morning hearing hosted by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
NU SJP, JVP, Divestment Coalition release statement on University President Michael Schill's congressional testimony
Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) displays a check for $600 million to Northwestern from “Qatar-related sources.” The Qatar Foundation, which fully funds NU’S Doha campus, said it doesn’t attempt to influence University decisions after University President Michael Schill’s Thursday congressional hearing.
Qatar Foundation denies influencing NU decisions after Congressional hearing
Schill defended his decision to negotiate with pro-Palestinian activists and emphasized his commitment to free speech and student safety Thursday morning.
University President Michael Schill tried to walk a thin line in his remarks before congress. He still faces dissatisfaction from dueling camps.
More in Campus
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
Imran Sultan said he considered climate maps to figure out where to go to see the eclipse.
Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public
Pritzker School of Law. The lawsuit comes just over a year after the Supreme Court ended the use of affirmative action in the college admission process.
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Ann Lurie was a life trustee of Northwestern and gave over $60 million over the years.
Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79
Computer with speech bubbles featuring a book, a chart and a graph. The background is purple.
Students pursue passions and policies in summer research
Green field with purple and white paint with white roof above
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
More in Faculty
In Spring Quarter, Greenwell showed a preview of the documentary to students at a South Area residential event.
‘Hearing Silences’ highlights experiences of Black female faculty at Northwestern
This was the Faculty Senate’s second to last meeting of the academic year.
Faculty Senate approves statement on pro-Palestinian demonstrations
Kim Cobbs speaks at a podium.
Six experts talk sustainability at second Northwestern Sustainability Lecture Series
At Monday’s previously scheduled Faculty Assembly meeting, Hagerty and Schill took time to discuss the “campus climate” in the wake of the encampment.
Faculty express concerns over lack of transparency in University’s negotiation process with encampment organizers at Assembly
Thrasher has been at the encampment at several different points since it began Thursday.
Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher speaks at 'Northwestern Liberation Zone' on Deering Meadow
The arch.
Six Northwestern professors named 2024 Guggenheim Fellows
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in