Q&A: Tony Award-winning theater set designer and Prof. Todd Rosenthal talks craft, education

Communication Prof. Todd Rosenthal is a Tony Award-winning set designer and an experienced artist of his craft. He has made over 150 set designs for theaters and operas, as well as 12 commercial exhibition designs, including museums and other mediums.

In addition to his design career, Rosenthal has been a Northwestern Jaharis Family Foundation Professor of Theater since 2003. He teaches various courses on set design, cultivating the next generation of designers.

The Daily: How did you initially find your passion for theater set design?

Prof. Todd Rosenthal: I took a year off from college after my freshman year, and my mother was on the board of a theater in Massachusetts called Stage West, which at the time was a very renowned, very reputable theater. I had a lot of carpentry experience, but I knew nothing about theater. I walked in the shop, and I went up to this man named Daniel Culhane, who went on to be president of the United States Institute of Theater Technology. I said, “I want a job.” And he said to me, “You know what a flat is?” And I said, “I don’t.” And he said, “Well, then you’re hired.”

A flat is basically a wall on a set, and everybody knows what a flat is. I didn’t. I think he liked the idea that I had no preconceptions about what theater was. I did that for a year. When I went back to college, I became the student technical director of the theater. I met a young designer, and he and I just hit it off, and that’s where it started.

The Daily: You received a Tony Award for “August: Osage County.” Can you tell me more about the process and the result of that project?

Prof. Rosenthal: I remember that it was a very short timeline because (Tracy Letts) was still writing it, so we had to crank that design out really fast. I remember he just wanted an entire house on stage. There are huge problems with that, in terms of audience access to these interior spaces, so we created a real house and then just started ripping it apart. It became this gothic dollhouse that was very skeletal so the audience could see inside of it. The fact that it wasn’t replete made the design more compelling.

The Daily: Why did you choose to pursue teaching in addition to your set design career?

Prof. Rosenthal: When I applied to Northwestern, I was on the fence on whether or not I really wanted to be a teacher for a myriad of reasons. First of all, with my career, I was very busy. I was designing up to 20 productions of the year. I was also wondering if I really had anything to teach. Then, I talked to my mentor at Yale, and he said, “Take the job. You can always quit.” But I said, “I’m going to give it a shot and try it out.” I loved it. I just found that, as a teacher, it made me a better designer. Having to explain your process to someone else who’s less experienced just makes your process more refined.

Also, being a designer is like being a nomad — you’re on the road a lot, you’re working with different people all the time, and you aren’t really part of any community. I think that that’s also one of the reasons I wanted to teach, to be part of a community of other teaching artists.

The Daily: How is being a professional set designer influenced how you teach?

Prof. Rosenthal: I bring my experiences into the classroom. I think one of the reasons why people who teach design are also professional designers is they’ve journeyed down the avenues that the students are currently exploring, and I think that that’s really important. I’ve made every possible mistake you can make. So if a student does something, and I say, “That’s not really going to work,” it’s not because I’m super smart. It’s because I did it, and it didn’t work.

The Daily: What do you find the most rewarding about being a professor?

Prof. Rosenthal: Teaching is more nudging than lecturing. You nudge them in the right direction until they get their own steam. They get wind in their sails, and all of a sudden they’re off and running. To be there in the classroom when that light bulb goes off and a student does something that’s fully original — it’s so gratifying to see that. Then they become their own unique artists. We’re not here to create little clones. We want to bring out their personality as an artist, so we create a really unique, innovative artist.

