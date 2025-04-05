Subscribe
McCormick latest to defer enrollment for some prospective graduate students

Daily file photo by Joss Broward
A University spokesperson told The Daily that the University has taken measures to not “over-enroll any of our PhD programs while maintaining full class sizes.”
Jerry Wu, Managing Editor
April 5, 2025

At least one McCormick School of Engineering graduate program was told by Northwestern officials to defer the enrollment of its outstanding offers for students after closing in on its target enrollment numbers Thursday.

The latest incident confirms how NU is reviewing its graduate schools to see which programs to prematurely cap incoming enrollments in the face of its budget uncertainty and research cuts from the federal government.

NU also instructed graduate programs in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and Feinberg School of Medicine to do the same last month.

Most recently, McCormick’s Engineering Sciences and Applied Mathematics program deferred enrollment for 13 admitted students who had yet to accept their offers for Fall 2026, according to an email obtained by The Daily. This was after the program had reached its target class number of seven students.

A University spokesperson told The Daily that the University has taken these measures to not “over-enroll any of (NU’s) PhD programs while maintaining full class sizes.”

