NU Facilities Management removes antisemitic graffiti outside University Hall, Kresge Hall

Early Monday morning, Northwestern University Police responded to reports of antisemitic vandalism — including “hateful” graffiti and flyers — outside University Hall and Kresge Hall.

The area south of University Hall, including The Rock, was cordoned off Monday morning as NU Facilities Management removed red spray paint from the steps of the building. University Police Chief of Police Bruce Lewis said in a news release that University Police began responding to the incident around 4 a.m.

According to University Police Evanston campus blotter, the department is investigating “criminal damage to property,” first reported at 4:17 a.m.

In an email to the NU community early Monday afternoon, University President Michael Schill confirmed “a group of individuals” vandalized “several buildings.”

“We are working systematically and utilizing camera footage, forensics and other methods to identify the individuals responsible for this vandalism,” Schill wrote in the email. “If these individuals are current Northwestern students, they will be immediately suspended and face full disciplinary proceedings under University policies, as well as criminal charges under the law.”

A Facilities Management employee present at the scene told The Daily that the office cannot comment on the contents of the graffiti and flyers.

The vandalism occurred on the second day of Passover, a Jewish holiday celebrating the Jews’ exodus from slavery in Egypt. Schill wrote that the timing of the incident made the vandalism “all the more despicable.”

In March, NU published a report on its efforts to combat antisemitism, which claimed an 88% decrease in reports of antisemitism between November 2023 and November 2024. Schill wrote in the email that NU takes pride in its progress but that violations will be met with consequences.

The Daily is currently working to verify more information about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

