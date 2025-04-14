McSA celebrates end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr banquet

About two weeks after Eid al-Fitr, more than 150 members of the Northwestern community gathered in Norris University Center to celebrate the holiday with friends and family.

Eid al-Fitr is a three-day celebration at the end of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for Muslims. During Ramadan, the Muslim-cultural Students Association hosted Ramadan iftars — meals to break the daily fast — on campus for Muslim students.

McSA has also hosted other events for Eid, such as a gift drive for the Rohingya Culture Center and an inter-MSA picnic with Muslim students from the University of Chicago. The Eid celebration was delayed due to Spring Break.

Weinberg senior Asiyah Arastu said the McSA has been a “major source” of her social life and community throughout her time at NU. She said Eid is a time to come together with friends and family.

“Usually when I celebrate at home, a big part of it is praying at the mosque in the morning, but then the rest of the day is usually a lot of festive activities, socializing,” Arastu said. “I think it’s both a spiritual and social opportunity.”

Weinberg freshmen Yalmaz Javaid and Layan Manasrah gave the Quranic recitation and translation at the beginning of the event, which was followed by an introduction of the 2025-2026 McSA executive board.

Afterward, guest speaker Ustadh Umair Haseeb reflected on the lessons and values of Ramadan before attendees separated into different rooms for the Maghrib prayer.

First-year McCormick graduate student Hani Hapsari said she had previously attended a few McSA events and appreciates the community the organization offers.

Hapsari said she usually spends Eid with family and visits her parents’ hometown, but this was her first Eid away from home.

“Because I’m a masters student, and even an Indonesian masters student, it’s only me,” Hapsari said. “This is the closest community that I can get to in the Muslim community. Even for Eid, Ramadan, I can celebrate it with someone.”

First-year McCormick graduate student Ariel Javelin said she attended McSA’s Eid banquet to support Hapsari.

Javelin said she bonded with Hapsari because they are both from Indonesia, and there are not many Indonesian students at NU. Although she doesn’t celebrate Eid, Javelin said she still enjoyed the banquet because it reminds her of Indonesia and the people there who do participate.

“Indonesia is predominated by Muslims, so it feels like home to be here,” Javelin said.

Upon returning to the Louis Room after prayer, attendees enjoyed basmati rice, pita bread and tahini sauce, among other foods. McCormick senior Emran Majidy and Weinberg senior Ritaj Abdulquani gave senior speeches commemorating their time in the McSA while attendees continued to eat and socialize.

Medill freshman Amani Yousuf said for her, Eid means celebrating a month of sacrifice with close friends and family.

Yousuf said she grew up in a predominantly white area and values the opportunity to connect with other Muslim and Pakistani students through the McSA’s events.

“No matter how religious you are, or what your relationship with Islam looks like, or what your cultural background is, everyone here is super welcoming,” Yousuf said.

