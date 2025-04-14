Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

McSA celebrates end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr banquet

Carlotta Angiolillo/The Daily Northwestern
Members of the Northwestern Muslim community celebrated Eid in the Louis Room Sunday night.
Carlotta Angiolillo, Audience Engagement Editor
April 14, 2025

About two weeks after Eid al-Fitr, more than 150 members of the Northwestern community gathered in Norris University Center to celebrate the holiday with friends and family.

Eid al-Fitr is a three-day celebration at the end of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for Muslims. During Ramadan, the Muslim-cultural Students Association hosted Ramadan iftars — meals to break the daily fast — on campus for Muslim students.

McSA has also hosted other events for Eid, such as a gift drive for the Rohingya Culture Center and an inter-MSA picnic with Muslim students from the University of Chicago. The Eid celebration was delayed due to Spring Break.

Weinberg senior Asiyah Arastu said the McSA has been a “major source” of her social life and community throughout her time at NU. She said Eid is a time to come together with friends and family.

“Usually when I celebrate at home, a big part of it is praying at the mosque in the morning, but then the rest of the day is usually a lot of festive activities, socializing,” Arastu said. “I think it’s both a spiritual and social opportunity.”

Weinberg freshmen Yalmaz Javaid and Layan Manasrah gave the Quranic recitation and translation at the beginning of the event, which was followed by an introduction of the 2025-2026 McSA executive board.

Afterward, guest speaker Ustadh Umair Haseeb reflected on the lessons and values of Ramadan before attendees separated into different rooms for the Maghrib prayer.

First-year McCormick graduate student Hani Hapsari said she had previously attended a few McSA events and appreciates the community the organization offers.

Hapsari said she usually spends Eid with family and visits her parents’ hometown, but this was her first Eid away from home.

“Because I’m a masters student, and even an Indonesian masters student, it’s only me,” Hapsari said. “This is the closest community that I can get to in the Muslim community. Even for Eid, Ramadan, I can celebrate it with someone.”

First-year McCormick graduate student Ariel Javelin said she attended McSA’s Eid banquet to support Hapsari.

Javelin said she bonded with Hapsari because they are both from Indonesia, and there are not many Indonesian students at NU. Although she doesn’t celebrate Eid, Javelin said she still enjoyed the banquet because it reminds her of Indonesia and the people there who do participate.

“Indonesia is predominated by Muslims, so it feels like home to be here,” Javelin said.

Upon returning to the Louis Room after prayer, attendees enjoyed basmati rice, pita bread and tahini sauce, among other foods. McCormick senior Emran Majidy and Weinberg senior Ritaj Abdulquani gave senior speeches commemorating their time in the McSA while attendees continued to eat and socialize.

Medill freshman Amani Yousuf said for her, Eid means celebrating a month of sacrifice with close friends and family.

Yousuf said she grew up in a predominantly white area and values the opportunity to connect with other Muslim and Pakistani students through the McSA’s events.

“No matter how religious you are, or what your relationship with Islam looks like, or what your cultural background is, everyone here is super welcoming,” Yousuf said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @carlottaang76

Related Stories:

McSA students raise concerns over halal food mislabeling in dining halls, cross-contamination

McSA fosters community, celebrate cultures with Ramadan iftars

Muslim-cultural Students Association hosts Wildcat Community Iftar Banquet to celebrate Ramadan

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Medill Prof. Natalie Moore and audio journalist Chenjerai Kumanyika sit next to each other onstage in Annie May Swift Hall on Northwestern’s campus. Behind them, a large screen displays the bright blue-and-yellow logo of Kumanyika’s recently published podcast, “Empire City.”
“Empire City” creator Chenjerai Kumanyika shares audio journalism process, hopes for future of police reporting
Two high schoolers in a conference room as the delegates around them hoist placards in the air.
Northwestern Model UN hosts high school delegates for 22nd annual conference
Assorted Passover foods sit atop a green tablecloth at Hillel.
Jewish student groups bring unique Passover Seder experiences to the table
Northwestern administrators have not yet been notified of the funding freeze or stop-work orders by the federal government. However, the government is expected to produce a list of demands for NU to restore its funding in the following days.
Northwestern advises researchers to delay staffing changes, reduce spending following funding freeze
A University spokesperson confirmed to The Daily that the meeting had been scheduled for some time, and that the University is “eager to share the progress Northwestern has made on many areas over the past year with Secretary McMahon.”
President Schill to meet with Education Sec. Linda McMahon amid Northwestern’s federal funding freeze
Magnifying glass inspecting NU
The Daily Explains: Where Northwestern stands in federal antisemitism investigations