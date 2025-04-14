Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Comedian and actor Devon Walker announced as A&O spring speaker

Daily file photo by Kate Pollot
A&O hosted chef Claire Saffitz as its winter quarter speaker.
Maya Wong, Assistant A&E Editor
April 14, 2025

A&O Productions announced Monday that comedian and actor Devon Walker will be visiting NU as its spring speaker. In an Instagram post, A&O said Walker will make an appearance in Lutkin Hall on April 16 at 7 p.m.

Walker is best known for his role on “Saturday Night Live.” He joined the sketch comedy show in 2022 as a featured player and was then promoted to the show’s repertory cast in 2024. Walker’s career began with stand-up comedy and took off through Comedy Central. He has written for shows like “Big Mouth” and “Everything’s Trash.”

Leading up to the news, A&O posted multiple clues on its Instagram, including polls asking students who their favorite comedians or what their favorite SNL skits are. The club hinted at the stand-up comedian guest through posts with puns saying that the event will be “no joke” and that members would be keeping their “big mouths shut.”

A&O hosts a member of the entertainment industry every quarter to speak. Earlier this school year, the organization had food writer and chef Claire Saffitz and writer and comedian Ilana Glazer as guests.

Tickets will be available for students on the A&O Instagram page starting Monday at 12 p.m.

Email: [email protected]
X: @mayaw0ng

Related Stories:
Claire Saffitz serves up sweet treats, hot takes at A&O’s winter speaker event
A&O Productions keeps it cool with The Icebox benefit concert
‘Broad City’ co-creator Ilana Glazer performs stand-up as A&O fall speaker

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Fusion Dance Company performed 23 numbers in its annual spring show “Finally 21.”
Fusion celebrates 21st birthday with its annual spring show
“Missed Connections,” a student-written musical, held three preview shows on Friday and Saturday, transforming a basement classroom in 555 Clark Street into a rural Appalachian bar.
Student-written musical ‘Missed Connections’ previews in Evanston prior to Edinburgh Festival Fringe
On Record Store Day, Evanston record stores celebrated through live music, giveaways and exclusive releases.
Evanston’s record stores drum up excitement on Record Store Day
Indie folk band Bon Iver released its fifth studio album on April 11.
Liner Notes: Bon Iver’s ‘SABLE, fABLE’ embraces euphoria, making it the band’s most daring reinvention yet
Proud Stutter highlighted clips from independent filmmakers in the stuttering and disabled communities.
Proud Stutter hosts panel on disability, stuttering advocacy in film
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, released her new business podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder" April 8.
Meghan Markle’s new podcast offers vulnerability on female entrepreneurship, lacks business tips
More in Latest Stories
The Weekly: Student visa termination, antisemitism relation to federal funding freeze, Deering Library renovation
The Weekly: Student visa termination, antisemitism relation to federal funding freeze, Deering Library renovation
The Trump administration froze $790 million in federal funding for NU on April 8.
February’s 10% spending reduction foreshadowed life under a federal funding freeze, faculty say
A picture of Parielle Davis with a background of the 7th Ward map.
Parielle Davis aims to boost resident voices as 7th Ward councilmember
A table with rainbow flag decorations and flyers promoting several offices, including the women’s Center.
Despite difficulties accessing resources, inclusion-focused offices continue operating after websites purged
People talk, sit together and eat.
McSA celebrates end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr banquet
A construction site surrounded by buildings
Northlight Theatre’s groundbreaking marks hopeful future for Evanston arts scene
More in Television and Film
The chicken jockey scene is one of the standout scenes of the movie and caused the theater to erupt in applause.
Reel Thoughts: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ delivers laughs aplenty but lacks deeper meaning
All episodes of season 2 of “Severance” are available to stream on Apple TV+.
Reel Thoughts: Season 2 of ‘Severance’ is both ‘mysterious and important’
Five people — four standing up and the one in the middle sitting down — with angry and surprised faces on a university hallway.
‘Hard work is paying off:’ ‘NECRO 101’ selected for Santa Monica International Film Festival
“Yellowjackets” in yellow varsity font with polaroids of different characters.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Yellowjackets’ serves up chaos and starves for answers in Season 3
Five Oscars awards against a pink background and text reading “Oscars.”
2025 Oscars Reaction: A win for ‘Anora’ is a win for movies
A white woman portraying Bridget Jones appears in front of a purple background alongside a collage of scenes from her eponymous film series.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ is a triumphant final page to a hilariously chaotic diary