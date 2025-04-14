Comedian and actor Devon Walker announced as A&O spring speaker

A&O Productions announced Monday that comedian and actor Devon Walker will be visiting NU as its spring speaker. In an Instagram post, A&O said Walker will make an appearance in Lutkin Hall on April 16 at 7 p.m.

Walker is best known for his role on “Saturday Night Live.” He joined the sketch comedy show in 2022 as a featured player and was then promoted to the show’s repertory cast in 2024. Walker’s career began with stand-up comedy and took off through Comedy Central. He has written for shows like “Big Mouth” and “Everything’s Trash.”

Leading up to the news, A&O posted multiple clues on its Instagram, including polls asking students who their favorite comedians or what their favorite SNL skits are. The club hinted at the stand-up comedian guest through posts with puns saying that the event will be “no joke” and that members would be keeping their “big mouths shut.”

A&O hosts a member of the entertainment industry every quarter to speak. Earlier this school year, the organization had food writer and chef Claire Saffitz and writer and comedian Ilana Glazer as guests.

Tickets will be available for students on the A&O Instagram page starting Monday at 12 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @mayaw0ng

Related Stories:

— Claire Saffitz serves up sweet treats, hot takes at A&O’s winter speaker event

— A&O Productions keeps it cool with The Icebox benefit concert

— ‘Broad City’ co-creator Ilana Glazer performs stand-up as A&O fall speaker