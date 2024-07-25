Subscribe
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days

Graduate+student+wide+receiver+A.J.+Henning+will+be+a+key+returner+for+new+offensive+coordinator+Zach+Lujan+to+lean+on+this+season.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning will be a key returner for new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan to lean on this season.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
July 25, 2024

With just over a month until Northwestern’s Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio) at Martin Stadium, coach David Braun, graduate student running back Cam Porter, graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning and graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller previewed the 2024 campaign at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday.

The appearances marked a far cry from then-interim head coach Braun’s solo trip to Lucas Oil Stadium last year, which preceded an improbable 8-5 record, Braun’s permanent hire and a Las Vegas Bowl victory.

While the Wildcats proved one of the grandest surprises in college football last season — nabbing a seven-game win improvement from 2022 to 2023 — the upcoming year presents a plethora of new challenges in a realigned Big Ten gauntlet. 

Gone are the East and West divisions. NU and its veteran-clad roster will face first-rate foes across the nation, and every facet of the team will be tested on a weekly basis. This includes a conference opener at national finalists Washington and consecutive battles with Ohio State and Michigan.

Ahead of a regular season that will begin just a stone’s throw from Lake Michigan and culminate on the corner of Addison and Clark Street, here is a preseason primer with several keys to the ’Cats’ campaign.

NU ‘staying true’ to values amid changing landscape

The upcoming year presents an unprecedented conference landscape. Four formidable west coast squads in Washington, UCLA, USC and Oregon have officially joined the Big Ten, and Name, Image, Likeness and the transfer portal continue to alter college football’s fabric.

Although the ’Cats will trot out a new starting quarterback and mesh new hires with coaching staff promotions, Braun said a major component to continued success is sticking with NU’s core values. 

“In a rapidly-evolving landscape across college football, there are challenges … but (there) also comes opportunity,” Braun said. “As we attack these opportunities, the things that (we) as a program are going to prioritize are making sure we continue to support our student athletes.”

Braun consistently lauded the unparalleled prospects of Big Ten football and top-10 academics last season, which invariably formed his recruiting pitch’s principles. He added that his entire roster was pivotal toward last season’s success

During the NU athletes’ segment with Big Ten Network, Mueller said the ’Cats are out to prove their 8-5 record and bowl victory weren’t flukes. With the stacked schedule ahead, they’ll have plenty of chances to do so.

Lujan to bring new offensive dynamic

In his search to fill NU’s offensive coordinator vacancy, Braun reached a candidate he faced several times during his tenure at North Dakota State — former South Dakota State offensive coordinator Zach Lujan.

“Some of my largest headaches over the years were trying to defend his offense,” Braun said. “I’ve been so impressed with his ability to really identify the strengths of the personnel, the strengths of the team, the strengths of the individuals … and tailor the scheme to fit that.”

A young offensive guru who quarterbacked then coached at his alma mater, Lujan helped develop FCS standout Mark Gronowksi and led the Jackrabbits to consecutive national titles. Braun quipped that it was tough to tip his cap to a former coaching rival, but he’s thrilled with his team’s offensive prospects.

Regardless of Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright or junior Jack Lausch gets the week 1 starting nod at quarterback, Lujan will have a highly mobile quarterback at his disposal — marking a far cry from pocket passer Ben Bryant.

Porter, running back room heavily praised

Once Porter elected to use his final year of eligibility last winter, the ’Cats returned one of their most experienced offensive contributors for one last ride. Although power back Anthony Tyus III transferred to Ohio in the offseason, Braun said NU’s running back room is one of its deepest position groups.

Braun added that Porter — a returning captain — will enter the season as the starting running back, and the graduate student helps fuel every member of the backfield.

“Our offense will go as our running game goes,” Braun said. “The opportunities we create in the passing game will be directly reflected on what we’re able to establish on the ground.”

Behind Porter, junior tailback Joseph Himon II showed significant explosiveness as a pass catcher last season, and he will likely see an elevated snap count in 2024. Sophomore Caleb Komolafe could also earn more playing time after showing flashes in limited windows.

In addition to the team’s running backs, expect touches in the running game for Henning who fielded 26 rushing attempts last season.

“It’s a good down for the ’Cats when A.J. Henning has the ball in his hands,” Braun said. “A.J. brings a certain electric component to our offense.”

Still, the ’Cats averaged just 2.9 yards per carry and 101.9 yards per game on the ground in 2023. If the offense is to thrive off its running game, Lujan’s scheme must revitalize what was a relatively dormant NU rushing attack.

Monster final season expected for Mueller

Mueller accumulated 110 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions in what Braun deemed a sure-fire “breakout season” in 2023. For his efforts, the linebacker received a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection.

A Wheaton, Illinois, native — who Braun briefly recruited during his tenure with the Bison — Mueller has improved across the board with each passing season. Braun said Mueller’s development in just the past year has been off the charts.

“He is (unquestionably) one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten and in the country,” Braun said. “(I’m) so excited for him to continue to lead that room, continue to develop and continue to lead our defense.”

During the offseason, Mueller said he’ll likely stick with his bread and butter at Will linebacker, meaning a new face will enter the fold at Mike linebacker in Bryce Gallagher’s former spot.

Under newly promoted defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle, the ’Cats will look for Mueller to emulate his senior season’s success and lift his teammates around him.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

