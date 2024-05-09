Football: Northwestern lands transfer quarterback Mike Wright

More than four years ago, a 6-foot-4, three-star quarterback from Atlanta narrowed his collegiate commitment down to two schools, Northwestern and Vanderbilt. Mike Wright chose the latter program, electing to take his talents to the SEC in December 2019.

After three seasons with the Commodores and a one-year stint at Mississippi State, Wright’s whirlwind path has returned to its initial impasse. The dual-threat quarterback will become a Wildcat, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday.

He’ll join coach David Braun’s squad as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.

NEWS: Former Vanderbilt/Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright has committed to Northwestern, he told ESPN. Wright has one season of eligibility remaining and brings 14 career starts, 11 at Vandy and three at Miss State. pic.twitter.com/P0G1gAPgA0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 9, 2024

Wright has made 14 career starts, amassing 3,749 total yards and 34 touchdowns. The dynamic scrambler recently competed on the Bulldogs’ track team, participating on Mississippi State’s 4×200 relay team.

His best season came as a junior at Vanderbilt. Wright made six starts, compiling 934 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also had 71 carries for 517 yards and five touchdowns.

With Brendan Sullivan transferring out of the program, it appears the quarterback spot will be Wright’s to lose. Offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s scheme relies on a mobile gunslinger under center, and Wright seemingly fits the bill with experience in one of the nation’s toughest conferences.

NU has started a transfer quarterback in every season-opener since 2018 and will likely extend this trend Aug. 31 against Miami (Ohio).

