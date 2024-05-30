Subscribe
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award

Northwestern+graduate+student+attacker+Izzy+Scane+won+her+second+consecutive+Tewaaraton+Award+Thursday+night.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Tewaaraton Award Thursday night.
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor
May 30, 2024

Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Tewaaraton Award at Thursday night’s Tewaaraton Ceremony in Washington, D.C. For the second consecutive season, coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s squad fielded two of five finalists, with sophomore attacker Madison Taylor earning a spot in the final five.

Scane is the first Wildcat to take home the honor in back-to-back years since Hannah Nielsen in 2008 and 2009. She also received the IWLCA Player and Attacker of the Year awards for the second consecutive year on Wednesday.

The Clarkston, Michigan, native scored a Division I-high 88 goals and recorded 21 assists en route to NU’s second straight national championship appearance at WakeMed Soccer Park. Along the way, Scane shattered Nielsen’s program career-points record and Charlotte North’s women’s Division-I goals record.

Leaving an indelible mark on the game, Scane ended her college career with 376 goals, 107 assists and 483 points in 84 games. She recorded at least five points in all four of her team’s 2024 NCAA tournament matchups, culminating in a five-goal effort against Boston College in Sunday’s defeat.

The No. 1 overall selection in the Athletes Unlimited 2024 Lacrosse College Draft, Scane has the option to pursue a professional career this summer in Sparks, Maryland. With graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall going No. 2 overall in the May 8 draft, the duo may link up again on a lacrosse field — sooner, rather than later.

Although the ’Cats came a goal shy of their second straight national title, Scane has entered a rarefied tier of multiple-time Tewaaraton winners, joining North, Taylor Cummings, Katie Schwarzmann, Nielsen and Kristen Kjellman.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

