Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Chemistry Prof, NU scientist Dr. Chad Mirkin awarded 2024 Kavli Prize in Nanoscience
June 13, 2024
Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins
June 13, 2024
The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus
June 13, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1088 Views
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • June 9, 2024
2
979 Views
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor • June 10, 2024
3
386 Views
District 65 School Board votes to close Dr. Bessie Rhodes School
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • June 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Honda Sport Award

Northwestern+graduate+student+attacker+Izzy+Scane+won+her+second+consecutive+Honda+Award+on+Wednesday.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Honda Award on Wednesday.
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer
June 13, 2024

Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Honda Sport Award for Lacrosse on Wednesday. Her teammate and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor was a finalist, alongside Loyola Maryland’s Chase Boyle and Notre Dame’s Jackie Wolak.

The Honda Sport Award is presented annually to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports. With the honor, Scane is now a finalist for the 2024 Honda Cup, awarded to the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

Scane is the third Wildcat to win the award on multiple occasions, joining Kristen Kjellman and Hannah Nielsen. The honor comes less than two weeks after Scane received the Tewaaraton Award for the second year in a row.

The Clarkston, Michigan, native scored a Division I-high 88 goals and recorded 21 assists en route to NU’s second straight national championship appearance. Scane also shattered Nielsen’s program career-points record and Charlotte North’s women’s Division-I goals record.

The No. 1 overall selection in the Athletes Unlimited 2024 Lacrosse College Draft, Scane has the option to pursue a professional career this summer in Sparks, Maryland. With graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall going No. 2 overall in the May 8 draft, the duo may not have yet reached the culmination of their collective playing days.

Scane and Coykendall were among 24 players invited to USA women’s Sixes training camp, which spanned from Monday to Wednesday at USA Lacrosse headquarters.

The duo joined former ’Cats standouts Lauren Gilbert and Madison Doucette on a notable first step on the journey toward lacrosse’s inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

While the 2028 games stand more than four years away, the back-to-back Honda Sport Award winner will likely remain in the lacrosse spotlight well beyond her collegiate career.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for repeat national championship matchup with No. 2 Boston College

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Tewaaraton Award Thursday night.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award
Northwestern players console one another after falling 14-13 to Boston College in Sundays national title game.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle
Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller smiles with her team after defeating Florida in Fridays Final Four. Amonte Hiller tied Cindy Timchals record eight national titles as a coach in Northwesterns 2023 championship win over Boston College.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Kelly Amonte Hiller reaches final hurdle on path to historic milestone
Northwestern celebrates a goal against Florida on Friday. The Wildcats booked a second consecutive national title game against No. 2 Boston College with their 15-11 win.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for repeat national championship matchup with No. 2 Boston College
Left: Samantha Smith celebrates after scoring a goal against Florida Friday. Right: Madison Smith in the postgame handshake line following Northwesterns win over Florida Friday.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s ‘Smithsters’ form key draw circle tandem
Graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank looks to bury a shot against Florida in Friday’s Final Four victory. Frank has scored seven goals in her past two games.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s Lindsey Frank ‘cherishing every moment’ ahead of national title game
More in Latest Stories
A “Civic Plaza” was ranked third of top 20 Evanston Thrives priorities.
City Council approves Living Habitats contract to design ‘Civic Plaza’ downtown
About 40 people filled the Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center, holding signs for the board meeting.
District 65 School Board votes to close Dr. Bessie Rhodes School
Almost two years after Evanston residents voted for ranked-choice voting in municipal elections, City Council passed an ordinance to implement by April 2025
City Council introduces ranked-choice voting implementation ordinance, talks Landlord-Tenant agreements
District 202’s 2025 fiscal year budget was created while prioritizing instruction and student needs, said Kendra Williams, the district’s chief financial officer.
District 202 board approves tentative 2025 fiscal year budget, hears student well-being presentation
Northwestern’s class of 2024 is made up of 7,720 undergraduate and graduate students.
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
The protest outside the United Center in the University’s designated “free speech zone” saw over 100 people, including graduates who walked out, family members and community members.
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
More in Sports
Senior midfielder Hannah Johnson hugs sophomore goaltender Fran Argentieri during Johnson’s Senior Night.
Lacrosse: ‘You’re more than just an athlete’: Argentieri, Johnson promote mental health awareness for student-athletes
Graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank celebrates after scoring a goal Friday against Florida. Frank had a hat trick as Northwestern advanced to the national championship.
Captured: No. 1 Northwestern punches ticket to national title game
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor buries one of her team-high five goals against Florida Friday. Taylor has scored at least five points in all three of Northwesterns NCAA tournament games.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern fends off Florida 15-11, advances to second consecutive national title game
Junior Lauryn Nguyen follows through on her swing. Nguyen, a two-time All-Big Ten First Team honoree, finished tied for 39th Monday.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern struggles in final round, ties for 11th at NCAA Championships
Graduate student attackers Izzy Scane and Erin Coykendall hug during their second-round victory over Denver.
Lacrosse: Breaking down No. 1 Northwestern, Florida’s key figures
In a battle of former ALC rivals, No. 1 Northwestern and Florida will meet for the first time since 2014 Friday.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for Florida Final Four fight
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in