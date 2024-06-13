Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Honda Sport Award

Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Honda Sport Award for Lacrosse on Wednesday. Her teammate and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor was a finalist, alongside Loyola Maryland’s Chase Boyle and Notre Dame’s Jackie Wolak.

The Honda Sport Award is presented annually to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports. With the honor, Scane is now a finalist for the 2024 Honda Cup, awarded to the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

Scane is the third Wildcat to win the award on multiple occasions, joining Kristen Kjellman and Hannah Nielsen. The honor comes less than two weeks after Scane received the Tewaaraton Award for the second year in a row.

The Clarkston, Michigan, native scored a Division I-high 88 goals and recorded 21 assists en route to NU’s second straight national championship appearance. Scane also shattered Nielsen’s program career-points record and Charlotte North’s women’s Division-I goals record.

The No. 1 overall selection in the Athletes Unlimited 2024 Lacrosse College Draft, Scane has the option to pursue a professional career this summer in Sparks, Maryland. With graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall going No. 2 overall in the May 8 draft, the duo may not have yet reached the culmination of their collective playing days.

Scane and Coykendall were among 24 players invited to USA women’s Sixes training camp, which spanned from Monday to Wednesday at USA Lacrosse headquarters.

The duo joined former ’Cats standouts Lauren Gilbert and Madison Doucette on a notable first step on the journey toward lacrosse’s inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

While the 2028 games stand more than four years away, the back-to-back Honda Sport Award winner will likely remain in the lacrosse spotlight well beyond her collegiate career.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

— Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award

—Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle

— Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for repeat national championship matchup with No. 2 Boston College