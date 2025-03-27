Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Lacrosse: Early onslaught sets the tone in No. 3 Northwestern’s 16-4 takedown of No. 4 Maryland

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Graduate student attacker Riley Campbell pushes toward net in a game earlier this season. Campbell scored a game-high four goals Saturday.
Henry Frieman, Managing Editor
March 27, 2025

It only took No. 3 Northwestern 54 seconds to define the theme of its clash with No. 4 Maryland: relentless attacking sustained by consistent possession.

Junior attacker Madison Taylor collected the game’s opening draw before graduate student attacker Niki Miles earned and converted a free position goal before the first minute expired. 

The Wildcats (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) then snagged three more draw controls, punching in three scores on the offensive end, and led the Terrapins (6-2, 2-1 Big Ten) 4-0 just over three minutes into the game en route to a comfortable 16-4 victory Saturday.

“ I think the fast start was super important,” said graduate student attacker Riley Campbell, who scored a game-high four goals. ”We came out strong, and I thought that we stayed even the entire way through after every goal. We made sure to remind ourselves to stay even and composed, not get too high, not get too low, and I think we did a really good job of that.”

Miles’ first goal marked the fifth time this season that NU has been able to get on the board within a game’s opening 90 seconds. The Penn transfer scored two of the first four goals while Campbell punched in the other two, both on free-position opportunities. 

After Campbell’s second score, Maryland head coach Cathy Reese called timeout, trailing by four goals, with 11:51 remaining in the first quarter. 

It didn’t seem to help. 

Though the Terrapins pulled a goal back thanks to a free position shot by leading scorer Kori Edmonson, senior midfielder Sam Smith — who also contributed six of the ’Cats’ nine draw controls Saturday — spurred another four-goal run. NU roared to an 8-1 lead as the first quarter expired.

“ We were really prepared, no matter how the game went today, to try to bring our best and compete throughout,” coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said. 

As the second quarter began, the ’Cats continued their offensive barrage. Miles secured a hat trick with a free position goal less than a minute into the second quarter, and goals from Campbell and junior attacker Lucy Munro sent NU to the locker room at halftime with a commanding 11-2 advantage. 

Maryland placed a defensive focus on Taylor, who leads the NCAA in goals per game. Though that aspect of its defense appeared to work — Taylor didn’t score until early in the third quarter and only contributed two goals — the ’Cats’ other attackers managed to find success in the fan. 

Taylor finished with those two goals, three assists, two draw controls, six ground balls and two caused turnovers, making her presence known. 

“(Taylor) is such an unselfish player that when there’s a lot of coverage on her, they’re sending slides immediately, she’s gonna be able to really find the openings,” Amonte Hiller said. “Whether it was a lateral pass or a pass inside, she was able to create a lot for us in that first half, despite not getting on the scoreboard.”

NU’s defense, meanwhile, stood firm, preventing Maryland from forming any semblance of scoring momentum. Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer saved seven shots and only allowed four goals. She also picked up five ground balls.

Meanwhile, freshman defender Mary Carroll turned in a ferocious shift, snagging four ground balls and causing five turnovers. 

Even as the Terrapin draw unit began to take over within the circle, the ’Cats continued to press hard in the midfield, finding a way to maintain control of the ball through takeaways and caused turnovers. Maryland committed 21 turnovers Saturday. 

“We pride ourselves on that aggressive energy — knowing that even if we lose the draw, we can get the ball back,” Smith said. “A lot of time on the draw, when you get the ball, you kind of relax, and we know that, and we take that moment to pounce. And it really works in our favor a lot of times.”

A goal by Taylor started the running clock and Smith’s third goal, with 12:17 remaining, extended it. NU saw the game out comfortably, adding a couple of scores in the fourth quarter. 

Sophomore attacker Taylor Lapointe contributed a backhanded goal as time expired to punctuate an emphatic win over the No. 4-ranked team in the nation. 

“(This win) really cemented our place as one of the top teams in the Big Ten,” Smith said. “We’ve been working for that all year, and we’ll continue to do so.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

 

Related Stories:

–– Lacrosse: Northwestern trucks past Penn State 16-7 for first Big Ten win of the season

–– Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Marquette 19-9, Taylor posts career high

–– Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern fends off comeback attempt, beats No. 6 Syracuse 12-8 in Sweitzer’s return to JMA Wireless Dome

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Senior midfielder Sam Smith takes a shot in the first quarter of No. 3 Northwestern’s win over Penn State Sunday.
Lacrosse: Northwestern trucks past Penn State 16-7 for first Big Ten win of the season
Junior attacker Madison Taylor fires a shot against Colorado Feb. 21. Taylor scored a career-high eight goals against Marquette Friday.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Marquette 19-9, Taylor posts career high
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer corrals a save in her stick. Sweitzer made her return to Syracuse Tuesday after spending the past two seasons with the Orange.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern fends off comeback attempt, beats No. 6 Syracuse 12-8 in Sweitzer’s return to JMA Wireless Dome
Graduate student attacker Niki Miles attempts a pass in the direction of her sister, senior attacker Jordan Miles, during Friday’s win over Colorado.
Lacrosse: Northwestern rolls past Colorado 20-5 to finish 5-game homestand
Junior attacker Madison Taylor scores an acrobatic goal against Niagara Tuesday. Taylor scored six goals in the win.
Lacrosse: Taylor scores six goals, Lapointe turns in hat trick as No. 3 Northwestern smashes Niagara 22-5
Junior attacker Madison Taylor sprints down the field during last season’s semifinal victory over Florida.
Lacrosse: Northwestern charges ahead in new era
More in Latest Stories
Psychology Prof. Michael Bailey has been at the center of controversies for years, from University investigations to online petitions.
NU Prof. Michael Bailey faces backlash over retracted gender dysphoria study
Graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley celebrates after beating Oklahoma State’s Caleb Fish in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, securing Chumbley’s first All-American accolade and podium finish.
Wrestling: Chumbley upsets four, places fourth at NCAA Championships
Junior infielder Bridget Donahey scores on sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea’s bases-clearing triple in the first inning of Northwestern’s 4-2 win over No. 19 Mississippi State Saturday.
Softball: Run-rule shellackings bookend Northwestern’s lone win over No. 19 Mississippi State
Northwestern women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown, flanked by longtime assistant coach Tangela Smith, surveys the court last season. McKeown will retire at the end of the 2025-26 season.
Northwestern women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown set to retire after 2025-26 season
Who Asked You: Confident speaking, live music, NU response to DEI orders
Who Asked You: Confident speaking, live music, NU response to DEI orders
LTE: An Open Letter from 922 NU alumni — Board of Trustees: Resist Trump Administration Bullying
LTE: An Open Letter from 922 NU alumni — Board of Trustees: Resist Trump Administration Bullying
More in Sports
Graduate student 141-pounder Chris Cannon in a first-round bout against Illinois’ Danny Pucino at the 2025 Big Ten Championships.
Wrestling: Northwestern’s Chris Cannon finds gratitude after two years battling injuries
Northwestern talks things over in the circle during a game last season.
Softball: Northwestern strides past Big Ten foes in Oklahoma, records 4 wins
Wide receiver A.J. Henning runs the 40-yard dash. Henning led Northwestern with 59 receptions, 603 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns last season.
Football: Ten Northwestern players take part in Pro Day, embrace team culture on way out
Senior Sydney Pratt prepares to serve in a match earlier this season. After a pair of singles victories against Nebraska and Iowa this weekend, she is now 11-0 in singles this dual season.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern drops first match to Iowa in 33 years, falls to 2-2 in Big Ten play
Graduate student guard Ty Berry gives coach Chris Collins a hug as he and graduate student center Matthew Nicholson check out for the final time. Berry scored nine points as Northwestern fell 70-63 to No. 13 Wisconsin Thursday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s season ends with 70-63 loss to No. 18 Wisconsin
Freshman guard K.J. Windham watches his shot fall in Northwestern's loss to No. 18 Wisconsin in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday.
Rapid Recap: No. 18 Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 63