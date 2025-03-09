Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Marquette 19-9, Taylor posts career high

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Junior attacker Madison Taylor fires a shot against Colorado Feb. 21. Taylor scored a career-high eight goals against Marquette Friday.
Henry Frieman, Managing Editor
March 9, 2025

Junior attacker Madison Taylor scored a career-high eight goals as No. 3 Northwestern dismantled Marquette in a 19-9 Friday night victory. 

The Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) followed up a 6-4 first-quarter lead with a 13-5 run, starting the running clock with 2:48 remaining as they comfortably took down the Golden Eagles (4-2, 0-0 Big East) in Milwaukee.

Marquette opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the contest before Taylor answered with a free position goal, her first of three, less than a minute later.

Though the ’Cats and Golden Eagles traded blows early on in the first period, NU began ramping up its offensive intensity. The nation’s fifth-ranked scoring offense entering Friday’s matchup put up 13 first-period shots on goal to Marquette’s five.

However, Marquette goalkeeper Brynna Nixon stood firm between the pipes, making seven first-quarter saves and allowing just six goals. NU scored three goals in the final four and a half minutes of the first frame.

Taylor secured a hat trick with two and a half minutes left in the first quarter, extending her streak of games with three or more goals to 18 straight. The Wantagh, N.Y., native has had an exceptional start to the season. Entering Friday’s contest, Taylor’s mark of 5.17 goals per game led the nation and her tally of 31 goals on the season ranked second in the country.

She had six goals by halftime.

After Friday’s eight-goal showing, she now leads the nation in goals scored with 39, three goals clear of Boston College attacker Rachel Clark and Cincinnati attacker Lauren Ottensmeyer, who have both notched 36 in the season.

NU broke the game open in the second quarter, launching a 7-1 run backed by seven draw controls to take a 13-5 lead into halftime. Senior midfielder Sam Smith snared a season-high 14 draw controls as the ’Cats won the draw by a 22-9 margin.

Graduate student attackers Niki Miles and Riley Campbell both scored two goals, with Campbell adding two assists. Junior attacker Lucy Munro also punched in a pair of scores. 

Defensively, the ’Cats secured 23 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers. Taylor, who primarily plays in an attacking role, led the team with five ground balls and three caused turnovers. Senior defender Sammy White contributed two ground balls, three draw controls and two caused turnovers.

Three goalkeepers — graduate student Delaney Sweitzer, senior Cara Nugent and redshirt sophomore Fran Argentieri — saw action in the cage for NU. Sweitzer, who started and played three quarters, made five saves and allowed six goals. Nugent and Argentieri split the final frame; Nugent made a save and allowed three goals while Argentieri made two saves and pitched a shutout.

NU will host Penn State on Sunday in Ryan Fieldhouse as it opens conference play. Last year, the ’Cats fell to the Nittany Lions in the regular season before getting revenge in the Big Ten Tournament championship. First draw is set for 1 p.m.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

 

Related Stories:

–– Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern fends off comeback attempt, beats No. 6 Syracuse 12-8 in Sweitzer’s return to JMA Wireless Dome

–– Lacrosse: Northwestern rolls past Colorado 20-5 to finish 5-game homestand

–– Lacrosse: Taylor scores six goals, Lapointe turns in hat trick as No. 3 Northwestern smashes Niagara 22-5

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer corrals a save in her stick. Sweitzer made her return to Syracuse Tuesday after spending the past two seasons with the Orange.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern fends off comeback attempt, beats No. 6 Syracuse 12-8 in Sweitzer’s return to JMA Wireless Dome
Graduate student attacker Niki Miles attempts a pass in the direction of her sister, senior attacker Jordan Miles, during Friday’s win over Colorado.
Lacrosse: Northwestern rolls past Colorado 20-5 to finish 5-game homestand
Junior attacker Madison Taylor scores an acrobatic goal against Niagara Tuesday. Taylor scored six goals in the win.
Lacrosse: Taylor scores six goals, Lapointe turns in hat trick as No. 3 Northwestern smashes Niagara 22-5
Junior attacker Madison Taylor sprints down the field during last season’s semifinal victory over Florida.
Lacrosse: Northwestern charges ahead in new era
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer — a transfer from Syracuse — made her season debut against No. 1 Boston College Saturday.
Lack of team cohesion proves fatal in No. 2 Northwestern’s 13-9 loss to No. 1 Boston College
Junior attacker Madison Taylor takes the ball toward the goal in No. 2 Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 1 Boston College.
Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern drops its first home game since 2020, falls 13-9 to No. 1 Boston College
More in Latest Stories
A man speaks into a microphone on stage.
Vibrant Colors Collective celebrates multicultural arts with In Living Color Festival
Sophomore Greyson Casey prepares to return a serve when Northwestern faced Wisconsin last season. Casey registered a 6-4, 7-5 win against the Badgers Friday.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern opens Big Ten season with Wisconsin win, Nebraska defeat
Senior outfielder Preston Knott prepares to take a swing in a game last season.
Baseball: Northwestern splits weekend series with The Citadel
In April 2020, Medill freshman Mfaz Mohamed Ali posted her first viral TikTok video depicting a teacher assigning copious homework.
Medill freshman Mfaz Mohamed Ali builds a community of 3.3 million on TikTok
Three actors stand in a triangle onstage. The floor is littered with garbage and a backpack.
Alumni-written ‘Lobster’ evokes nostalgia for 1970s Manhattan and high school theatre
Claire Saffitz zests a lemon onstage.
Claire Saffitz serves up sweet treats, hot takes at A&O’s winter speaker event
More in Sports
Russell Payne is approaching his fifth season as Northwestern men’s soccer coach. The Columbia, Maryland, native has led the Wildcats to their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2013-14.
Men’s Soccer: Russell Payne strives to build ‘national-championship-level’ program at Northwestern
Britany Lau hits a backhand slice in a match against Georgia earlier this season.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern goes 1-1 against ranked opponents to launch Big Ten campaign
Junior forward Nick Martinelli surveys passing options in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: No. 13 Maryland 74, Northwestern 61
Northwestern is partway through its first full offseason under coach Tim Nollan. The Wildcats are looking to build on their 5-23 finish in 2024.
Volleyball: Northwestern recruits top transfers, returns to basics in first full offseason of Nollan era
Now-senior Lauryn Nguyen holds a follow-through after a swing.
Women’s Golf: Nguyen finishes eighth among stacked field at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris takes in the moment during Monday’s Senior Night celebration.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 73-69 to UCLA