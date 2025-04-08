Softball: Northwestern readies for series against No. 23 Nebraska

Looking to retain its footing atop the Big Ten, Northwestern will welcome No. 23 Nebraska to Sharon J. Drysdale Field starting Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (28-10, 8-3 Big Ten) were once one of two conference foes ahead of the Wildcats (22-12-1, 9-1 Big Ten) in the preseason Top 25. Now, Nebraska is one of just four Big Ten teams still holding a spot in the rankings and represents the kind of postseason-caliber opponent that has often proved a stumbling block for coach Kate Drohan’s squad this spring.

In their nine games against ranked challengers this season, the ’Cats have won just two of them.

A successful three-game series against Nebraska could mark NU’s return to national conversation for the first time since it dropped out of the Top 25 following three losses at the Purple & Gold Challenge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in February.

Here are two things to watch for as the ’Cats prepare to host the Cornhuskers:

1. Jordy Bahl as an X-Factor

Ahead of the season, Nebraska welcomed back pitcher Jordy Bahl, one of the most dominant two-way players in college softball. Bahl missed the 2024 campaign after suffering a season-ending ACL injury during last year’s opening weekend.

Before transferring to Nebraska, the two-time All-American posted a 44-2 record and 1.00 ERA in two seasons at Oklahoma. She closed out the 2023 World Series title game to cap off Oklahoma’s historic 53-game win streak.

In each of her games with Nebraska this year, Bahl’s impact has been undeniable.

Currently posting the second-lowest ERA and tied for the seventh-highest batting average in the Big Ten, Bahl poses a lethal threat that NU will look to contain on both sides of the field this weekend.

In 115 innings pitched, Bahl has struck out 156 batters. She carries most of Nebraska’s pitching workload, whereas time in the circle among Drohan’s squad is more evenly distributed.

Graduate student pitcher Lauren Boyd and sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek share nearly equal time on the mound, with Grudzielanek having thrown just 5.1 more innings than Boyd.

While Bahl ranks fourth in the conference for innings pitched, Boyd and Grudzielanek are ranked 24rd and 27th, respectively.

2. Containing the power offense

While the ’Cats currently are staked at the summit of the Big Ten, their offensive approach has been one of selectivity, rather than overwhelming force.

The Cornhuskers, by contrast, have unleashed 76 home runs this season, second only to No. 24 Ohio State, who handed them two of their three conference losses this season.

In Evanston, Nebraska will face an NU pitching staff that has allowed this league’s second lowest mark with 19 home runs.

The Cornhuskers’ offensive firepower is undeniable, as evidenced by their 370 hits, which is far more than NU’s 266.

Though Nebraska’s edge in hits is partially due to their three additional games played, the series will ultimately test whether the ’Cats’ pitchers can contain the visitors’ explosive lineup or whether the Cornhuskers will overpower NU’s more balanced — though less potent — attack.

Freshman infielder Kaylie Avvisato leads Drohan’s group at the plate with a .383 average, but Nebraska boasts three hitters with averages above that mark and five more starters with .300-plus averages.

Three games against Nebraska could serve as a key measuring stick for NU, offering a glimpse into the team’s potential as it looks to make a push for the postseason.

The two squads will face off open the weekend Saturday at 2 p.m. with subsequent games Sunday and Monday.

