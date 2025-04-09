Women’s Golf: Northwestern wins Silverado Showdown as Nguyen finishes as individual champion

No. 10 Northwestern continued its dominance at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California, capturing the team title for the third consecutive year. Senior Lauryn Nguyen led the Wildcats by finishing as the individual champion, her career second individual championship.

NU saved its best for last in its West Coast victory. The ’Cats’ team 2-under entering the final round was two shots behind the lead, but their team 5-under on Wednesday to propel the team to a team 3-under resulted in victory. No. 7 USC finished in second place with a team 2-under.

Nguyen finished with a 9-under-207. She was the only player in the field to shoot under par in each round of the tournament, as she shot two-under, four-under and three-under in the first, second and third rounds, respectively. Nguyen won the Silverado Showdown dominantly, finishing four strokes clear of second place.

In the first round, Nguyen carded four birdies to two bogeys. She followed up with a stronger second round, in which she scored five birdies and one bogey. She finished tied for the second-best performance both days. The No. 43-ranked player closed out the third round by carding four birdies to one bogey.

Nguyen was the only Wildcat to finish under par in the tournament.

Sophomore No. 32 Ashley Yun, finishing in 11th, had a steady performance to end at even par. Yun scored one-under in the opening round, one-over in the second round and an even par in the closing round.

Freshman Hsin Tai Lin slotted in with a 17th-place finish by shooting a 1-over 217. Lin had her strongest day during the final round, in which she shot 2-under par.

Junior Dianna Lee, who was named Big Ten Women’s Golfer of the Week on April 3 after a first place finish at the PING ASU Invitational, shot an 8-over 224 for 39th place.

The Wildcats will return to play at the Big Ten Championships in Havre de Grace, Maryland on April 18.

