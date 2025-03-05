Women’s Golf: Nguyen finishes eighth among stacked field at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Senior Lauryn Nguyen finished eighth as No. 10 Northwestern ended sixth among a stacked field at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

In the 13th edition of the competition, the ’Cats rallied behind a 4-over-par second round to place in the middle-to-top of the pack. Nguyen, who finished the tournament at 3-over, contributed to those efforts with a 1-under 70. The Seattle native carded three birdies on the front nine that day.

Sophomore Ashley Yun and freshman Elise Lee trailed Nguyen for NU at 8-over and 9-over, respectively. Yun posted a 1-under 70 Tuesday, while Lee succeeded in the final round, recording a 1-over 72.

The 17-team tournament featured 12 ranked teams, with No. 5 South Carolina winning after a 2-under second round, the only under-par team finish in a single day.

NU’s result was a decline from their 2024 finish, when they ended second, while former athlete Jennifer Cai won the individual competition. Still, only one team ranked lower than NU finished higher than them in this week’s team competition.

The ’Cats return to action for the PING/ASU Invitational in late March.

