Women’s Golf: Northwestern finishes middle-of-the-pack at Moon Golf Invitational

Photo courtesy of Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics
Lauren Nguyen smiles at a tournament earlier this season.
Kamran Nia, Assistant Sports Editor
February 19, 2025

After finishing third in 2024, No. 9 Northwestern appeared poised to contend in the three-day tournament as the fourth-ranked team at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida. 

However, the squad fell short of last year’s mark, placing eighth among the 17-team field with 11 top-25 foes. Among individuals, sophomore Ashley Yun and senior Lauryn Nguyen led the Wildcats with top-20 finishes at 2-over-par and 3-over, respectively. 

Yun led ’Cats for the third straight event as she logged her fifth top-25 finish this season. Nguyen notched her fourth top-25 performance this season. 

No. 7 Florida State won at 2-under-par, while NU finished 15-over after finishing 8-over and 9-over in the first two rounds, salvaging their tournament at 2-under Tuesday. Six other ranked opponents finished above the ’Cats.

On Tuesday, freshman Hsin Tai Lin and Yun led NU, carding 2-under and 1-under showings. Yun scored the under-par effort despite a double bogey on the 15th hole. Lin carried a two-under front-nine to her team-leading final round. 

Nguyen’s top round also came Tuesday, ending even par with two birdies and two bogeys.

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

