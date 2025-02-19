Women’s Golf: Northwestern finishes middle-of-the-pack at Moon Golf Invitational

After finishing third in 2024, No. 9 Northwestern appeared poised to contend in the three-day tournament as the fourth-ranked team at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.

However, the squad fell short of last year’s mark, placing eighth among the 17-team field with 11 top-25 foes. Among individuals, sophomore Ashley Yun and senior Lauryn Nguyen led the Wildcats with top-20 finishes at 2-over-par and 3-over, respectively.

Yun led ’Cats for the third straight event as she logged her fifth top-25 finish this season. Nguyen notched her fourth top-25 performance this season.

No. 7 Florida State won at 2-under-par, while NU finished 15-over after finishing 8-over and 9-over in the first two rounds, salvaging their tournament at 2-under Tuesday. Six other ranked opponents finished above the ’Cats.

On Tuesday, freshman Hsin Tai Lin and Yun led NU, carding 2-under and 1-under showings. Yun scored the under-par effort despite a double bogey on the 15th hole. Lin carried a two-under front-nine to her team-leading final round.

Nguyen’s top round also came Tuesday, ending even par with two birdies and two bogeys.

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

Related Stories:

— Women’s Golf: Northwestern finishes fourth at Windy City Collegiate Classic

— Women’s Golf: Yun individual champion as Northwestern places second at St Andrews Links Collegiate

— Women’s Golf: Northwestern struggles in final round, ties for 11th at NCAA Championships