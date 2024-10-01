Women’s Golf: Northwestern finishes fourth at Windy City Collegiate Classic

No. 8/10 Northwestern finished in fourth place in its home tournament, the Windy City Collegiate Classic, held Sunday and Monday.

Freshman golfer Hsin Tai Lin carried a 5-under 67 second-round performance toward a 3-over par 54-hole score, finishing tied for fifth individually and leading the Wildcats.

Junior Dianna Lee and sophomore Ashley Yun each shot 9-over, while senior Lauryn Nguyen shot 10-over. Freshman Elise Lee rounded out the ’Cats lineup with a score of 13-over.

Sophomore Sarah Thornton, freshman Megan Meng and junior Jiayi Wang also competed as individual athletes. Thornton shot 25-over, Meng shot 26-over and Wang shot 27-over.

The tournament was held at the Westmoreland Country Club, a notoriously difficult course. The winning team, No. 14/9 Arizona State, shot 11-over. NU shot 28-over.

Only three golfers –– USC’s Jasmine Koo, Purdue’s Natasha Kiel and Oregon’s Suvichaya Vinijchaitham –– shot under par through three rounds.

No. 12/5 South Carolina claimed second place while No. 2/3 USC took third.

The ’Cats finished higher than defending national champions No.7/15 Wake Forest, who finished in sixth place.

NU has a week off before traveling across the pond to the famous St. Andrews golf course, where from Oct. 14-16 both the men’s and women’s programs will tackle the St. Andrews Links Collegiate. The tournament will be held on the Old Course at St. Andrews, which is believed to be the oldest golf course in the world.

