Women’s Golf: Lee finishes T-14th at Augusta National Women’s Amateur for best result at event in program history

Freshman Elise Lee finished with a 3-under 213 through 54 holes at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Georgia this weekend, tying for 14th place and recording the highest finish at the event in Northwestern history.

Lee, who debuted for the Wildcats at the Mason Rudolph Championship in September, started with a strong first round and continued with a sound performance through the final 36 holes to earn a top-15 finish.

The Irvine, California, native carded a 2-under 70 in her opening round, sinking four birdies to just two bogeys.

Then, walking through the course’s famous landscaping, Lee countered four bogeys with five birdies to finish with a 1-under 71 in the second round.

Lee sunk two birdies at the iconic Amen Corner — the 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta National Golf Club — before birdieing the 14th hole. A bogey on the par-3 17th hole cost her a stroke heading into the final round, but she stood well above the cut line after 36 holes.

In the final round, Lee shot an even 72, matching two birdies with two bogeys. Kansas State golfer Carla Bernat Escuder won the event with a 12-under 204.

Senior Lauryn Nguyen and incoming freshman Arianna Lau also competed in the event. Both missed the cut. Nguyen and Lau each shot a 3-over 147 through two rounds.

The Wildcats return to collegiate action with the Silverado Showdown, co-hosted by Colorado and Oregon, April 7-9.

