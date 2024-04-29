Subscribe
LIVE: 'NORTHWESTERN LIBERATION ZONE' ORGANIZERS AGREE TO END ENCAMPMENT
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
April 30, 2024
City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain
April 30, 2024
Here’s how to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Evanston
April 30, 2024
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Northwestern win Big Ten Championship

Sophomore+Daniel+Sv%C3%A4rd+hits+the+ball.+Sv%C3%A4rd+is+one+of+three+players+in+program+history+to+win+multiple+individual+Big+Ten+titles.
Daily file photo by Esther Lim
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd is one of three players in program history to win multiple individual Big Ten titles.
Lucas Kim, Sports Editor
April 29, 2024

For the first time since 2006, Northwestern has claimed the conference’s top spot.

In a wire-to-wire victory, the Wildcats put forth their most timely performance of the year, shooting a 23-over 863 to capture first place at the Big Ten Championship over the weekend. Coach David Inglis’ squad dominated competition, leading the 14-team field after each of the three rounds.

Sophomore Daniel Svärd won his second individual championship in as many years. Svärd joined Luke Donald and Sid Richardson as the only two-time individual Big Ten champions in program history.

The second-year phenom led an NU squad that placed four players in the top 10 and accumulated a double digit-stroke lead through 54 holes.

Despite high winds gusting throughout the weekend, the ’Cats grabbed a quick advantage on day one, carding an even-par 280 to take first place.

Both Svärd and graduate student James Imai hit a 2-under 68, securing four birdies each. Sophomore Ethan Tseng contributed with a 1-over 71.

NU’s first round score was the lowest of the entire tournament, helping the ’Cats gain a six-stroke lead over then-second place Michigan State heading into day two.

With weather conditions worsening and wind speeds surging to 30 miles per hour, teams struggled Saturday. NU tallied a 14-over 294 as its lead was cut to just three shots by the ascending Spartans.

Pacing the squad in round two was junior Cameron Adam, who delivered a 1-over 71 on the day.

With only a narrow advantage over Michigan State, the ’Cats’ prospects of victory were far from guaranteed. However, NU’s day three performance put an emphatic stop to any potential comeback attempt.

The ’Cats logged a round-best 9-over 289 to secure the title. Svärd once again led the pack with a 2-under 68, marking the day’s lowest scoring result and moving the sophomore atop the individual leaderboard at 1-over.

Joining Svärd in the top 10 by the tournament’s conclusion was Imai (+5) tying for third, Tseng (+9) tying for eighth and Adam (+10) finishing in 10th place.

With the win, NU finally ascended the hump after collecting six top-five results — including two runner-up finishes — during the regular season.

The conference title also ensures the ’Cats an automatic bid to NCAA Regionals, which will occur in six different sites beginning May 13.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

