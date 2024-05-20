Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Wirtz Center’s retelling of ‘The Tempest’ bends boundaries, centers justice and love
May 20, 2024
Interfaith service held for victim killed in alleged anti-Palestinian hate crime, rallies support for congressional resolution
May 20, 2024
‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free’: Community vigil seeks peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel and Gaza
May 20, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3029 Views
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor • May 16, 2024
2
2402 Views
In Focus: Students detail harmful financial impact of NU scholarship displacement policies
Olatunji Osho-Williams, Senior Staffer • May 16, 2024
3
2169 Views
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free’: Community vigil seeks peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel and Gaza

People+gather+holding+signs+to+listen+to+a+speaker.
Hannah Webster/The Daily Northwestern
Community members gathered to hear speakers call for a ceasefire and hostage release in the conflict in Israel and Gaza at the “Solidarity Vigil for Justice and Peace” on Sunday.
Hannah Webster and Anavi Prakash
May 20, 2024

About 120 people gathered at Fountain Square Sunday to call for a bilateral ceasefire and the release of hostages on both sides of the war in Israel and Gaza. 

The “Solidarity Vigil for Justice and Peace” was organized by Standing Together, a movement formed by Jewish and Palestinian Israeli citizens in 2015 that later spread to the U.S.

Many attendees dressed in purple — an apolitical color in Israeli politics — and held signs with phrases like “Ceasefire now,” “Equality, safety and freedom for all” and “Bring them all home now.”

Hila Ratzabi, the event’s organizer, said the vigil was a space for people to prioritize human lives over political conflict.

“It’s OK to stand for the humanity of everyone who is suffering right now,” she said. 

The vigil comes as Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed over 35,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials. The militant group Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed about 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli officials.

Ratzabi organized a coalition of speakers that spanned multiple faiths. Imam Sheikh Hassan Aly, Faisal Alabsy, Nizam Khatib, and Rabbis Lizzi Heydemann and Danya Ruttenberg also spoke at the vigil. 

Ratzabi said she picked the other speakers because she trusted them to stand for both a hostage release and total ceasefire. Alabsy and Khatib worked on proposed ceasefire resolutions in the Chicago area that were “sensitive to the traumas of both peoples,” she said.

Ruttenberg, a Chicago-based activist and author, spoke about the Oral Torah and Qur’an and said a release of hostages was in line with the beliefs of both Judaism and Islam.

“We redeem hostages because ‘pikuach nefesh,’ because saving lives is one of the most critical principles in our corpus,” Ruttenberg said. “Yet, over 35,000 Palestinians have been murdered over the last seven months — children, women, the elderly, the disabled.”

She then led the crowd in a chant of “Nobody’s free until everybody’s free.”

Evanston resident Howard Cohen said there is a lot of attention being given to the “direct opposition” between Israel and Gaza. 

Since December, several local groups have demanded a ceasefire — including at City Council meetings — but the City has not passed a ceasefire resolution. Cohen said this kind of community action in response to the conflict is “happening everywhere.”

Aly, the Imam and Director of Religious affairs at the Mecca Center in Willowbrook, emphasized that all people are equal inside and outside their suffering. He said when people are suffering, it is crucial to amplify their voices and stand against injustice. 

Aly added that peace should be a universal cause so the next generation can coexist harmoniously.

“A Muslim child can grow up next to a Christian child, can grow up next to a Jewish child, can grow up next to every child, who dream of a better future as everybody else,” Aly said. 

Skokie resident Ashley Donohue attended the vigil with her two children. She said it was important that, as Jewish people, her family members understand the need for equality and peace. 

She hopes her children understand that they can make a difference even living far away, she said. 

“There’s so much noise here in Evanston and here in Chicago,” she said. “I think it’s important to show what it looks like to be caring about humanity on both sides.”

5
Gallery6 Photos
Hannah Webster/The Daily Northwestern
Community members gathered at Fountain Square on Sunday to call for a ceasefire and return of hostages.

The event also included poetry readings and a musical performance. Ratzabi said they were “empowering” and helped her feel connected to everyone, especially at a time when it’s difficult to feel hopeful.

During the vigil, Emma Jacobson and Benji Weiss sang “There Must Be Another Way,” an Israeli song with a mix of English, Arabic and Hebrew lyrics, and the crowd sang along to the chorus. Jacobson, who performs musical theatre in Chicago, said she got involved with Standing Together because a lot of her extended family lives in Israel and because members of Mishkan, her Jewish congregation, are also involved with the organization.

Another Standing Together member, Chicago resident Terrie Albano, joined the organization a few years ago and held a meetup to introduce others to the organization in January. Albano said she was drawn to the group because it represents her core beliefs, calling herself “pro-peace,” “pro-Israel” and “pro-Palestinians.” 

Rabbi Lizzi Heydemann echoed this sentiment. During her speech, she also guided attendees through chants of “we need to tell a new story” and “freedom, justice, safety, peace, from Gaza to Tel Aviv.” 

Alabsy, who grew up in Qibya, a small town in the West Bank, added that people in Israel, Palestine and the U.S. should speak up about the war. 

“Our actions centered around (the idea that) justice and humanity will certainly lead to security and peace for everyone,” he said. “We are living the harshest devastation (of) our communities in recent times.” 

Ratzabi said wars are safe for no one and that innocent civilians should not be punished for no reason. She said Israelis and Palestinians must work together to create a future free of “pain, fear and occupation.” 

Ratzabi added that the event aimed to present collaboration between the two groups as a plausible option. 

“I want them to take away the idea that there’s a different vision that’s available,” she said. “That doesn’t mean taking one side or the other, but to stand in solidarity with all the people who are suffering, to stand in solidarity with both Palestinians and Israelis.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Pro-Palestine students, Evanston community members commemorate Nakba Remembrance Day with vigil

Residents hold vigil, call for ceasefire in Gaza at Light the Night exhibit

Evanston Ceasefire coalition clashes with City Council over resolution

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Several people standing in a church.
Interfaith service held for victim killed in alleged anti-Palestinian hate crime, rallies support for congressional resolution
Individuals sit at round tables with paint supplies.
Aging ‘gracefully’: Aging Well Conference provides education and leisure to older adults
Two people serving food.
Evanston Pride, PFLAG, Gender Affirming Evanston celebrate queer joy
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Two people sit in chairs on each side of a table with a vase of flowers.
Panel discusses 70 year Brown v. Board legacy in present-day education
A person holding glasses in their hands with their head facing down.
Illinois State House bill aims to give student teachers stipends
More in Latest Stories
NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management
NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management
Swae Lee performs as Dillo Day 52’s headliner Saturday night. He followed in the footsteps of the headliners from the prior two years, Dominic Fike and Offset.
By the Numbers: All about Dillo Day through the years
University President Michael Schill will testify before Congress Thursday.
What to Watch For: University President Michael Schill gears up for congressional testimony
Jayal: Dillo Day: Does Northwestern know how to party?
Jayal: Dillo Day: Does Northwestern know how to party?
Freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman swings at a pitch during a game earlier this season. Freeman had five RBIs on the weekend, homering twice.
Baseball: Northwestern’s season concludes with series loss to Minnesota
Students enjoy an evening of dress-up and dancing with members of their affinity groups.
Student organizations host affinity formals to find, foster community
More in Local
A room with chairs and a spiral staircase.
‘A piece of the puzzle to Evanston’: City welcomes only tattoo shop
White tent in the center of a parking lot with children and adults surrounding it.
Spud Club educates children about sustainable eating at Evanston Farmers’ Market
Outside of a restaurant with a red and yellow sign. Five people stand holding a blue ribbon and a big pair of scissors.
Devil Dawgs invites NU, Evanston communities to ribbon cutting
A house on top of a maze of pipes.
At-home water testing aims to create confidence in water quality
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
People sitting at a table with a projector behind them with a slideshow playing.
D202 board hears sustainability policy update, student fees adjustment proposal
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in